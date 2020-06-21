Minnesota River Bulldog Hockey parents are getting ready for their only fundraising event of the year, the 29th Annual Minnesota River Bulldog High School Open Golf Tournament and Dinner July 13 at Shoreland Country Club in St. Peter.
Registration deadline is July 1.
The 18-hole, four-person scramble begins with the noon shotgun start. Dinner and prizes will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
All proceeds will be divided equally between the Minnesota River Bulldogs girls and boys high school teams.
For more information, contact Kirsti and Matt Davis at kakadavis279@gmail.com or 507-380-8408.