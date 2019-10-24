Le Sueur-Henderson's volleyball team is jelling at the right time.
In Thursday's Section 2AA South Sub-Section match, the Giants rolled over Fairmont 3-0, dominating all aspects for easy 25-7, 25-12, 25-12 victories.
It moved the second-seeded Giants (14-16) on to Tuesday's sub-section semis versus No. 3 Waseca (15-9) at Mankato East High School. It's the second semifinal match, 30 minutes after the 6 p.m. top half wraps up between No. 1 St. Peter (22-8) and No. 4. Tri-City United (11-18).
St. Peter topped No. 8 Blue Earth Area 3-0 while TCU advanced with a 3-1 win over No. 5 Maple River. Waseca topped No. 6 Sibley East 3-1.
Halle Bemmels led the way Thursday for the Giants with 30 set assists, 3 ace serves, 4 digs and 2 blocks. And her string of service points closed out games two and three.
After a dominating 25-7 win in the first game, Fairmont got a bit of momentum in the second, closing to within two points at 14-12 after trailing the entire way. But a killer spike by LS-H's Morgan Goettlicher put Bemmels at the service line and she stayed there for the next 11 Giants points.
The junior setter also served the final five points of the third game to end it all.
Zoe Thomson got things going right away in the first game with five straight service points before Fairmont got on the scoreboard. But the Giants stretched that lead quickly to 16-4 and kept going.
Senior libero Callie Jo Miller says the Giants are peaking at the right time and is pleased with how many players are contributing.
"We're pulling talent from all over," Miller said after the victory. She had a relatively quiet back row night with just 4 digs as the Giants dominated front-line play and forced many defensive errors by Fairmont.
Miller said the Giants struggled a bit at times during the season, at one point dropping 8 of 9 to to go from a 10-8 record to 11-16. But LS-H played some tough competition and into strong tournament fields, Miller noted.
"I think that really helped," Miller said of the tough schedule. "It helped us get better as a team and see a lot of different things."
As she and her senior teammates move on, it could end any time but Miller's hoping to extend the season.
"I think going to be a lot of fun," Miller said. "I love this team."
For the match, Goettlicher led the Giants with 12 kills while sophomore lefty Julia More added 1
A host of Giants added two kills each: Lauren Gregersen, Allison Schwandt, Hannah Lynch and Sara Milam. Thomson added a kill and two blocks.