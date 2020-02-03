Led with a game-high 24 points by senior center Morgan Goettlicher, Le Sueur-Henderson raced to a 39-22 halftime lead over Nicollet/Mankato Loyola and defeated the Raiders 62-48 on Saturday afternoon at Le Sueur.
The Giants showed support of the Raiders by honoring Nicollet senior Jillian Thompson who died in a vehicle crash near Nicollet on Jan. 20.
Samantha Wilbright also hit double digits with 10 points. Olivia Fritz netted 9 points. Karragen Struab had 8 points, Lauren Gregersen 6, Kyle Samora 3 and Makenna Borchardt 2.
The Raiders (4-13) were led by Hayley Selby, who scored 20 points and had seven rebounds. Josi Hansen also had 17 points for Nicollet, while Marah Hulke had 5 points and 11 assists.
The Giants (5-13) host Tri-City United in a rematch at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. TCU (7-12) beat LS-H 60-55 on Dec. 28. The Giants travel to Maple River (11-9) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Mapleton and host St. Peter (15-4) in a rescheduled game at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
Nicollet/Loyola 22 26 48
Le Sueur-Hend 39 23 52
Sibley East 57, LS-H 53
Sibley East edged the Giants 57-53 on 3-point shooting Friday at Arlington.
“They shot 40 threes and made 14 of them (35%),” Garvey said. “We lost No. 4 (McKenzie Latzke, 22 points) too many times on defense and allowed her to get in a rhythm shooting from the outside. We had too many empty possessions or missed too many easy shots.
“It was a close game for most of the second half. After we tied the game at 53, they did a nice job of getting the ball up the floor quickly and we did a poor job of being in help defense and allowed a wide open layup. After two more free throws that was the ball game.”
Fritz paced the Giants with 12 points on 4 of 8 3-pointers. Goettlicher and Samora both scored 11 points. Gregersen netted 9 points with one 3-pointer. Thomson scored 4 points. Straub and Wilbright each made 3 points on a 3-point shot.
LSH 53
Sibley East 57
Minnesota River Conference Girls Basketball
Team W L T Overall
Belle Plaine 10 0 0 17-2-0
Mayer Lutheran 8 3 0 16-3-0
Jordan 7 3 0 12-6-0
Southwest Christian 7 3 0 11-6-0
Tri-City United 4 7 0 7-12-0
Norwood Young America 3 7 0 6-13-0
Sibley East 2 8 0 5-12-0
Le Sueur-Henderson 0 10 0 5-13-0