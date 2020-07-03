Hitters ruled as the Gaylord Islanders remained undefeated with a 13-8 victory over the previously unbeaten Le Sueur Braves Thursday night in amateur baseball at Bruce Frank Field.
With the win, the Islanders improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the River Valley League, while the Braves dropped to 2-1, 1-1.
The teams combined for 24 hits with 14 by Gaylord and 10 by Le Sueur.
"They're pretty good," said Le Sueur starting pitcher Brandon Culbert, who threw the first four innings.
The Islanders feature Brody Rodning, who was drafted in 2017 by the Toronto Bluejays as a pitcher. But he started in center field for Gaylord and blasted a double off the wall in left, tripled to right center and drove in four runs.
Rodning, who has played in the minor leagues and is on the list to be possibly called up by the Bluejays this season, pitched the last two innings, striking out five of the seven batters he faced. He came into the game without allowing a hit or a runner in 11 innings pitched. Brandon Culbert broke the string with an opposite-field single against left-handed Rodning who throws in the low-90s mph.
Catcher Jordan Carlson had the hot bat for the Braves, going 4 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Shortstop Cullen Bruce batted 2 for 3 with a walk, run and RBI.
First baseman Zach Thomson went 2 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a run.
Third baseman Ryan Klug and Culbert finished 1 for 4. Klug doubled, scored and drive in a run. Culbert had an RBI and a run scored.
Left fielder Eddie Fahey didn't get a hit, but he reached base three times with two hit by pitches, a walk and a run scored.
Center fielder Matt McPartland walked and scored the other run for the Braves.
Culbert allowed seven runs (five earned) on seven hits, two walks and two strikeouts in four innings.
Ryan Wolf pitched the next three innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits, four walks and four strikeouts.
Bruce threw a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts, no walks and one hit.
Klug pitched the ninth, allowing no runs on one hit, one walk and one strikeout.
McKoy Rodning, Brody's older brother, started on the mound for the Islanders and caught for Brody in the last two innings. McKoy lasted four innings, giving up four runs on four hits, four walks and one strikeout.
Mitch Matthews pitched the next three innings, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk to get the win.