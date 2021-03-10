The No. 6 seeded Cleveland girls basketball team (6-7) opens the Section 2A North Subsection playoffs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 versus No. 3 seeded Buffalo Lake-Hector (10-4) at Hector.
In other quarterfinal games at 7 p.m. Wednesday, No. 1 seeded Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (16-0) hosts the winner of No. 9 Cedar Mt. (10-7) and No. 8 New Ulm Cathedral (1-11), No.4 Sleepy Eye (9-7) hosts No. 5 Central Mn. Christian (10-7) and No. 2 BOLD (8-4) hosts No. 7 Renville County West (3-12).
In the South Subsection, No. 1 seeded Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (14-3) hosts the winner of No. 8 United South Central (1-15) and No. 9 Madelia (0-16), No. 4 GHEC/Martin Luther/Truman (9-6) hosts No. 5 Springfield (7-7), No. 3 St. Clair (9-5) hosts No. 6 Nicollet/Loyola (8-9) and No. 2 Martin County West (12-4) hosts No. 7 Mt. Lake Area (6-10.
The subsection smifinals are at 7 p.m. March 19 at the nigh seeds. The final is March 23 at the high seed.