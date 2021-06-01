The Le Sueur-Henderson baseball team (5-12) fought hard, but suffered a narrow loss in the first round of the Section 2AA tournament. The Giants were pitted against Medford and defended well. However, LS-H struggled to score, and the Giants were downed 2-1.
LS-H and Medford were scoreless for two innings until the Tigers broke through in the bottom off the third. Off of two doubles and a single, the Tigers put two runs on the board.
After three shutout innings, the Giants collected their first hits in the top of the fourth. Zach Berndt led on a double and reached third on a single by Aidan Gulbranson. But the Tigers' strong field game took out the Giants before Berndt could score.
But Medford was having their own troubles. Pitcher Nathan Gregersen held the Tigers down to two runs by throwing five strikeouts while giving up six hits.
After six straight innings without a run, the Giants finally scored in the top of the seventh. Gregersen knocked the ball into left field. Brody Berndt followed and advanced to first. Ben Miller hit a single and Berndt was caught stealing second, but gave Gregersen cover to reach home and score the first run.
However, the Tigers knocked out the the next batter and ended the game with a slim 2-1 win.