A second-half comeback fell just short for the Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team last week in a 40-36 loss to Sibley East.
The Wolverines led 26-18 at halftime, but the Giants outscored Sibley East 18-14 in the second half.
However, the Giants' shooting was off the mark. LS-H made just 14 of 48 field goals (29%), including 5 of 29 from the 3-point line (17%). LS-H also made only 3 of of 11 free throws (27%).
"We lost a tough one against Sibley East," LS-H head coach John Garvey said. "We didn't shoot well, got out rebounded and didn't get to the free throw line as much as we needed to. Sibley East made their free throws at the end to seal it."