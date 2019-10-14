The Martin County West Mavericks jumped to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter on their way to a 49-6 victory over Le Sueur-Henderson Friday at Giants Stadium.
With temperatures in the 30s, cross winds gusting to 20 mph and snow flurries, conditions were difficult.
But the Mavericks (5-2) scored one more touchdown to increase their lead to 29-0 at halftime and increased it to 49-0 after three quarters with 20 points in the third quarter.
The Giants (1-6) finally scored on a 56-yard punt return by Matt Skelly with 3:20 left in the game.
MCW has been a high-scoring team this season, averaging 26 points per game, while the Giants have averaged 10 points.
"Overall it was a tough game," LS-H head coach Mike May said. "MCW had a tough front four and a very tough running back (Jaxson Rohman)."
The Giants ended up with minus-11 yards rushing. Skelly led with 10 carries for 13 yards. Tommy Gupton also gained 13 yards on two carries. Quarterback Zack Berndts rushed seven times for minus-37 yards.
However, Berndt completed five of 12 pass attempts for 57 yards.
Gupton had two catches for 31 yards. Nolan Maczkowicz caught two for 11 yards. Skelly had one for 15 yards.
"Offensively was a struggle," May said. "MCW had seven sacks against us, and we felt like we were always behind the chains."
Will Becker led the Giants' defense with 14 tackles. Also with double digits, Mason Reinhardt had 13 tackles, Tommy Gupton and Berndt had 10 stops each.
Domonic Drent and Justin Rabaey had five tackles each.
Ethan Genelin and David Gupton made three tackles each.
Four players had two tackles: Skelly, Brandon Stolley, Justin Terwedo and Josiah Faltin. Each getting a tackle were Gage Bishop, Isaias Sanchez, Will Davis and Mikey Noel and Lukas Graff.
"Defensively we had some really good series but were faced with several short fields and turnovers that didn’t allow us much success," May said.
The game featured parents' night where all the players and their parents were introduced and honored on the field. That included eight seniors: Maczkowicz, Tommy Gupton, Stolley, Skelly, Faltin, Rabaey, Becker and Tanner Tellejohn.
"Tough last game at Giants Stadium for our seniors," May said. "They didn’t quit, and we were able to get on the board with a punt return in the fourth quarter."
The Giants finish off the regular season against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (1-6) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Lake Crystal.