On a cold Halloween night in New Prague, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants heated up just in time to beat St. Peter in the Section 2AA South Subsection volleyball championship match Thursday.
The No. 2 seeded Giants rallied from trailing 2-0 to winning 3-2 over the top-seeded Saints. Set scores in the two-hour plus battle showed: 18-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14, 17-15. LS-H also beat St. Peter 3-1 during the regular season.
"We lost the first two, came out tight and seemed a bit nervous," LS-H coach Stacey Feser said. "We settled in and kept our composure and used momentum from game 4 to build a lead in the fifth, ultimately pulling it off. I give St. Peter a lot of credit. They were much improved from the first game of the season, and they never gave up."
LS-H senior outside hitter Morgan Goettlicher credited the comeback to teamwork and confidence.
"All of us came together, we worked really hard as a team, and it paid off," Goettlicher said. "We knew we could do it."
Goettlicher said the Giants "have a team silly word that we use together, and it always cheers the whole team up. It's an emoji. We all just make a face."
What else turned the match to the Giants' favor?
St. Peter senior setter Paige Hewitt, who reached 2,000 career set assists in the third set, said the Saints started strong but might have been "a little too overconfident after beating them in the first two sets. We should have kept pushing hard, instead of falling off a little bit."
"They're a great team, and it was great competition," Goettlicher said. "They put up a great block. They were real aggressive, so I'm proud of them as well."
Goettlicher used her 6-foot frame to finish with a match-high 24 kills. Julia More had 13 kills and 17 digs. Zoe Thomson had three blocks, including two at the end of the fifth set. Callie Jo Miller got 21 digs.
Hewitt said the Giants' have really strong outside hitters, led by Goettlicher and More, and their setter Halle Bemmels is one of their top players. "They really good, all-around players."
The Giants, who upped to 15-16, have improved throughout the entire season, Goettlicher said. "We couldn't have done it without everybody on the team."
LS-H's back row of libero Calli Jo Miller, Lauren Gregersen and Brianna Sippo led the defense against the Saints' group of hard hitters.
"We're very fast paced with our feet, so we can get to a lot of balls," Goettlicher said.
Bemmels led the offense with 43 set assists and 14 digs. Lauren Gregersen picked up 15 digs.
Hewitt collected 45 set assists, five digs, four kills, one block, seven service points and one ace serve.
St. Peter's Brielle Bushaw and Sarah Conlon both had double-digit kills for St. Peter. Bushaw led with 20 kills, plus two blocks and a dig. Conlon had 16 kills, three blocks and nine digs.
Allie McCabe led St. Peter with 12 service points and collected six digs, three set assists and one ace serve.
Carlie Chabot had six service points, two ace serves and two digs.
Grace Remmert finished with six kills and two digs.
Lilly Ruffin notched four kills, four blocks and two digs.
Maddi Pierret had five kills, one block and two digs.
McKenna VanZee picked up four digs and one assist.
Hewitt credited her teammates for reaching 2,000 set assists.
"It means a lot, especially because it was our third round of the playoffs," Hewitt said. "Our team really pulled together this year and made it happen for me."
St. Peter started this season 1-4 and finished 23-9. "We improved a lot from the beginning," Hewitt said. "We definitely overcame a lot. We started off pretty slow. Beating TCU (in the subsection semifinals) gave us confidence."
Asked about her career overall, Hewitt said, "It was awesome. I loved playing with every single one of these girls. They definitely made my career possible."
Hewitt does not plan to play volleyball in college.
The North Subsection championship match also went five sets, with No. 2 seeded Belle Plaine rallying to beat No. 1 seeded Southwest Christian 16-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 15-12.
The Giants face Belle Plaine in the section championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday at Mankato East.
The Giants lost to both Belle Plaine and Southwest Christian 3-0 during the regular season, but Goettlicher thinks LS-H can beat the Tigers. "I believe we can win. We stuck with Belle Plaine."
Goettlicher said Belle Plaine and SWC "have really strong hitters, but we can put up a good block."