From the moment 3-year old Jordan Keeley put on skates for Mini-Mites in Le Sueur, she knew hockey would bring a sense of fulfillment and happiness into her life.
"Ever since then, I've always loved hockey," Keeley stated. "It's been my passion and sets my soul on fire to be perfectly honest."
But it's what hockey has allowed her to do and who it has allowed her to impact that has taken Keeley's story from being one of a love for the sport, to being named one of five finalists for the 2022 Hockey Humanitarian Award, which is presented annually to college hockey’s “finest citizen” for leadership in community service.
"Being an athlete gives you an incredible platform, specifically here at St. Mary's." Keeley noted. "As athletes, we have a platform to help in our communities and make a difference and it's important to use that spread the voice and message you are called to share."
Keeley is a St. Peter native who grew up on a small farm who was a three-sport athlete in high school and continued her hockey career as a member of the St. Mary's Cardinals. She garnered the attention of the Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation much to her own surprise.
"I was incredibly honored being nominated for something like this. It is a national award so being a D3 athlete from a small town made being a finalist pleasant surprise," Keeley stated. "Maybe the coolest part was learning about the other nominees and the impact they are making in their communities. The award itself is incredible because it honors the individuals, but it also encourages others to get out in the community and to get involved."
Keeley's work has seen her volunteer to coach for the Winona Youth Hockey Association, take part in long distance walks and runs to contribute to the Taylor Richmond Benefit Dance, aid the Winona Humane Society as a dog walker and board member for Alma Tails of Hope and volunteer to work the information desk for Winona Health.
"Whenever I'd come home to the farm on nights where my parents worked late or my brother was out at practice, I'd spend time looking after the animals and that’s where I first learned what service is," noted Keeley. "Obviously I cant speak the same language as the animals but I can speak the same love, and that's where I found that spark of service."
Discovering that spark of service would have meant much less to Keeley, had it not been fostered early on.
"When I was in second grade, one of my first teachers that told me I could make something of myself and be who I wanted to be in life was Mrs. Nelson, and every time I come home for break I still go and visit her classroom and say 'hi' to her second graders," noted Keeley. "Growing up in a small town it can be difficult to chase your dreams, but she supported me early and made me truly believe it was possible to make an impact."
Throughout Keeley's entire journey, though, the one constant has been the marriage of the hockey world and service to those around her.
"Being able to see how I can impact the future generation including youth hockey along with my dad who is still a volunteer coach with the association," Keeley said. "Being able to see these kids growing up and working towards something is amazing and an important role I've had in that is encouraging them and helping them to achieve those goals."
As the Hockey Humanitarian Award announcement ceremony nears, Keeley took to the time to thank those who have made her the person she has become.
"I would like to take the time to say thank you to my teammates and to Bulldog hockey, they have made me who I am today and I can't imagine my life without them," Keeley stated. "They really made me believe I could do whatever I set my mind to and make the rink my home. You never really forget where you came from, but to watch it continue to grow and thrive and not only produce better players, but better people, is incredible."
The 2022 Hockey Humanitarian Award winner will be announced Friday, April 8 as a part of the NCAA Men's Frozen Four weekend in Boston. Additionally, the Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation will make a donation to the charity that is most important to all five finalists. These donations are made possible with the generous support of the award’s partners and donors.
Information regarding the award and association can be found here.