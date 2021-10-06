The Tri-City United girls soccer team (1-13) stayed busy over the last week, as it prepares to wrap up its season. In addition to a home game against Mayer Lutheran on Sept. 30, the girls traveled to Watertown-Mayer on Sept. 28, Jordan on Saturday and Pine Island on Tuesday.
In their first away game against Watertown-Mayer, the Titans tumbled 13-0. Watertown-Mayer led with an aggressive eight goals in the first half and followed up by scoring five more in the second half.
The Titans kept their losses in the single digits against Jordan, but were disadvantaged by missing a lot of players. After keeping the game scoreless in the first half, Jordan routed the Titans in the second with eight goals.
"Stand out players were our defense — Lupita Lopez, Alejandra Montes De Oca, Karen Ruiz, Shaylyn Dunphy, and Calley Stephens in goal," said Coach Carey Langer. "They all played brilliantly despite facing a very strong, capable, and experienced Jordan team. We have finally solved our problem on goal kicks and have not given up a goal from a goal kick in the last two games. We are a little beat up physically, but the girls keep playing hard and continue to improve."
Finally on Tuesday, the Titans battled Pine Island. The opposing team outmatched the TCU 10-0 through scoring four goals in the first and six in the second.