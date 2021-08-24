On Sunday, August 22, at St. James Veterans Field, the Le Center Braves defeated the Jordan Alers 5-1 to bring home the MSMABA Class B State Championship.
Veteran righty Lynn Schwarz got the start on the hill and went three innings, allowing a run on four hits, while both walking and fanning an Aler hitter.
Ryan Wolf came on and pitched four scoreless innings in relief. He allowed two hits, with two walks and five strikeouts.
Joel Reed toed the rubber for the Alers tossing a complete game. The Braves had him on the ropes a couple times but he wiggled out of jams. He allowed 5 runs, yielded 4 hits, issued 4 free passes, hit one with one strike out.
The Braves got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning. Scott Schaffler led off with a walk and Brad O’Keefe singled to center. Neil Radichel doubled to the left centerfield gap scoring Schaffler and moving O’Keefe to third.
Chris Kleinschmidt then singled up the middle, scoring O’Keefe. Kleinschmidt stole second base. Radichel scored on a wild pitch and Kleinschmidt came in right behind him as the catcher and pitcher did not connect on the throw to the plate.
After two pop outs, Chad Blaschko walked and Jason Hollom was hit by a pitch. Kollee Burkhardsmeier lined a
shot, but right at the centerfielder for out number three.
An important insurance run plated for the Braves in their sixth, when, after two were out, Kleinschmidt fouled off a number of pitches to earn a walk and stole second. Landon Little hit a high pop up in front of home plate and as the catcher attempted a third out catch it bounced off of his glove.
Running hard from second base with two outs Kleinschmidt scored as the ball rolled away on the grass.
"With four games in the tournament, while going 3-1, Braves pitchers allowed only two runs while the Braves scored 23 runs," noted team manager Ken Schmidt. "The defense was solid and the guys had a lot of fun. We have played much better the last month of the season. The regular season record was disappointing, but once we were able to get more players to the games the results improved."