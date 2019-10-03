The joint Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson girls swim and dive team celebrated its first victory of the season Tuesday, Oct. 1. At a home meet against Lakes International Language Academy, the girls out swam their opponents 82-69.
“It was an exciting meet,” TCU Coach Kristen Munden said. “Really good competition for the girls. The relays did an outstanding job.”
TCU/LS-H came out on top in all three varsity relays. Eighth-graders Ellie Sladek and Mallorie Plut, senior Josephine Hatlevig and sophomore Kacie Traxler took first in the 200 yard medley relay in 2:20.65, just a second more than their personal record (PR). Traxler, Sladek, Hatlevig also placed first in the 400 freestyle relay with eighth-grader Kaylee Berger in 4:33.03. Berger and Plut obtained another win with senior Heather Johnson and eighth-grader Natalie Lundahl in the 200 freestyle relay in 2:08.21.
In the individual races, Ellie Sladek took first in two categories. Sladek finished the 200 freestyle, 20 seconds ahead of the runner-up at 2:31.41. She also placed first in the 100 backstroke at 1:16.43.
Kacie Traxler placed second in the 100 freestyle at 1:06.87. Following Traxler in third and collecting a new PR was Heather Johnson, who dropped a second off her finish time of 1:16.50.
In diving, Kacie Traxler took first and blew out her previous record with a score of 150, nearly 20 points higher than her previous best.
On the Junior Varsity side of the competition, TCU/LS-H took the top four spots in the 50 freestyle. Mackenzie Marks led the team, finishing in first place at a time of 33.15. She was followed by Hanoka Muranishi in second, Brianna Nichols in third and Brooklyn Kahle in fourth.
Also competing in JV was Makenna Streed, who shaved 20 seconds off of her PR in the 200 freestyle in 3:11.42.
With a win on their season record, the team is looking forward to their next meet.
“[We’re] just still getting those PRs refining our strokes, getting ready for sectionals,” said Coach Munden. “Just trying to prepare the girls for their returns and their starts for sections. Where we can fine-tune our technique, that’s what we’re going to work on.”
The TCU/LS-H girls swim and dive team will host their next meet on Tuesday, Oct. 8, where they will challenge Mounds Park Academy.