The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants boys and girls cross country teams are running at two different levels of experience this season.
The boys basically graduated the entire varsity lineup last season, while nearly the entire girls varsity returns.
Seven boys team letter winners graduated: Trace Edmondson, Xerxes Machtemes, Noah Koller, Ethan Steiger, Seth Hardel, Joel Berglund and Tanner Hartmann.
Returning for the girls are seniors Artlett Rios, Jocelyn Machtemes, Abby Strom and Alivia Adams, junior Hailey Juarez, sophomore Cooper Vanden Einde and freshman Brandy Wolf.
Sophomore Sophie Wilson did not return this season because she has asthma.
Girls
“We’ve been running for a while together,” Rios said of the 16-player team. “Our strength is our unity and how close we are to each other. We’re always supporting each other and there for one another. We never let one another feel bad or left out.”
Rios, a captain, said a weakness of the team “is trying to stay motivated sometimes. It’s a little hard after a while, but that’s why we’re there for each other to push each other for each mile.”
Battling for the No. 1 position with Juarez, Rios said, “We’re kind of back and forth.”
Rios came within eight places or 45 seconds of making state last year. “I could get closer if I ran a little more.”
This year, however, with the COVID-19 virus, there may not be a state tournament or section or conference.
The Giants will basically have dual or triangular meets mostly with schools in the Minnesota River Conference,
Not having a conference tournament, Rios said the Giants will try to beat all of the girls teams in the regular season.
Her personal goals include “trying to get a new PR and trying to stay as positive as possible this entire season even though it’s not the same. I’m trying to make the most out of it in my last year.”
No matter what, running remains a joy of Rios’ life.
“I like how you can have fun with it,” she said. “It’s way better when you run with your friends. And it’s a good stress reliever. It gives you a workout.
“Without cross country, I don’t think a lot of things in my life would have been the same. Cross country brought me to my friends and led me to be more connected with the community and having fun. I don’t think I’d every regret doing it. I would suggest anyone to do it. Everyone is welcome in cross country. That’s the great part about it. It doesn’t matter how slow or fast you are.”
Boys
With a young team of 16 athletes, one of the Giants’ more experienced runners is sophomore Riley Thelemann.
Another experienced returning runner is freshman Grant Adams, and the lone senior, Sam Menne, is expected to return after finishing basic training in Florida.
In cross country since seventh-grade, Thelemann ran varsity once last year. He hasn’t lettered yet.
Last season there were a lot of seniors, so it was hard to break in.
This year, there are many varsity spots open. With 16 boys, many of them seventh-graders, it may take a while to determine the best varsity line-up.
Thelemann’s goal this year is to make his personal best time his normal time. “It would be nice to be under 20, but I’m not sure I could get that. I want to improve and do the best that I can.”
He said his strength as a runner are: “My determination and self encouragement like ‘you got this.’”
Thelemann likes running because it keeps him in shape. And he enjoys the comradely. “During the meets, they all cheer each other on. It’s a really cool thing.”
A strength of the Giants is that they encourage each other to run faster and work harder. “We’re all good, close friends,” Thelemann said. “That helps a lot. Even though it’s not like a team sport, it’s still good to have that encouragement.”
Without the senior leadership, the Giants may take a while to jell. “I need to introduce myself to the new people like the seventh-graders because there is a lot of them, and I don’t know them that much,” Theleman said. “The team needs to work on: staying together, keeping close connections that we’ve had previous years. Now that the seniors are gone, it’s really hard.”
COVID
COVID has shortened the season from 10 regular season meets to seven.
The shortened season “kind of stinks because I like having multiple meets because more things to do,” Rios said. “And it’s a lot more fun to have other teams there, making memories, and we have a chance to set new times or win a medal. We’ll still have some.”
Other precautions include: going through COVID protocol for coughing, fever, headaches anytime they meet.
They have to wear masks when not running and on the bus. In training, they stay 6 feet apart when we’re stretching and meeting. The warm up jog around the track four at a time. Grouped by the same pace, they go out on runs in groups of three.
“This season is going to be really weird,” Thelemann said. “It’s only three teams per meet. I like small meets, but I don’t really mind the big ones even though there are way more people.”
Rios said there are good and bad things about both big and small meets.
“In big meets, there’s always someone running with you, you have more competition, and it makes you run faster,” Rios said. “Runners are more spread out in the small meets. And there can’t be big crowds anymore. That stinks.”
Parents will not be allowed to certain meets, such at the Norwood meet at Baylor Park. “For us seniors it would be nice if our parents to watch us run. Can’t come to the Norwood meet at Baylor Park not allowed.
Spectators are allowed the Giants’ home meets at Ney Center. However it’s limited to 250 people.
“The virus kind of ruined how we can bond,” Rios said. “Usually before runs we always link arms and yell a chant to get us excited and hopped up for a run. That’s one of the things we can’t do together. We’re going to miss that part being close like family.”