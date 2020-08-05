Five years ago, tennis moms Jenny Miller and Ginger Nesbit brought more organized tennis instruction and learning to elementary players in Le Sueur.
They founded the LS-H Youth Tennis program, and it’s still going strong, introducing kindergarten through sixth-graders to the sport they love.
“Ginger and I ran into each other at a youth camp in St. Peter because there was nothing here, and our daughters, 5 at the time, go to school together,” Miller said. “We looked at each other and said we could do this, so we started this program.”
The four-day camp camp has been offered three times each summer in June, July and August, except this summer June was cancelled because of the COVID-19 virus. But they were right back on the high school courts during the week of July 20-24 with 10 children in K-2 and 12 kids in 3-6.
Classes usually go an hour, but they’ve been shortened to 45 minutes during COVID-19.
“It’s kind of a different year from a typical year, but it’s still been very fun,” Miller said.
The August camp will run Monday through Thursday, Aug, 10-13. Grades K-2 is from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Grades 3-6 is from 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. Many players have been to the camps multiple times and years.
“We have a lot of kids wanting to come out every single summer,” Nesbit said. “We have a lot of kids that do all three. It’s a great experience.”
Miller said the players “really want to play. We make it fun. Usually we start with games, something to make it more of an experience instead of just focusing on a forehand or a backhand. Light hearted and fun, so they want to come back, be there with their friends and with us.”
The camp was rained out on Tuesday in July, and “we had some pretty upset kidos,” Miller said.
Prior to the camps, Le Sueur-Henderson players didn’t have organized tennis until they joined the school team in seventh grade.
“It’s nice because prior to that these kids couldn’t really play organized tennis before seventh grade,” Miller said. “So now we have a K through 6 boys and girls camp every month in the summer. A week in June at a certain time of the day, a week in July at different time and a week in August at different time. So if they have kids with day care at least there are options.”
A variety of experience
The drills focus on the basics. First they learn the lines and what they mean. Then they learn the basic forehand, backhand and volley.
“The little ones we’re just starting to do a little bit of tossing for the serve, otherwise, we’ll just drop it and hit it,” Miller said. “The older ones we start doing more games and learning how to score.
“Some of these kids have been here five years, so they’re ready and they know. Sometimes it’s just a matter of we have a group that is a little more advanced, so then we do a little more advanced things. For the little kids that have never held a racket, we’ll start from the beginning and tell them how to hold their racket. Here’s what that line is, lets stand here.
Miller, a former LS-H player who graduated in 2000 and also assistant coaches the girls high school team, said she appreciates the help varsity girls provide in instruction. That way they can split up into smaller groups.
Four high school players helped in July: Greta Nesbit, Mia Schwartz, Chloe Brandt and Darbi Dunning.
“A huge THANK YOU to our high school helpers,” Miller said. “We could not have our camps without them!”
The high school helps also give the elementary kids more of a connection to players closer to their age.
“The little kids love looking up a high school kids with stars in their eyes,” Miller said.
Dunning, who played LSH Youth when she started out, said the “youth camp helped me a lot. You learn a lot. Some of the varsity girls helped with it. You can watch them and get a little more exposed to the sport than hitting with yourself. Like T-ball and bitty ball, it’s a good way to try out a sport to see if you like it. A lot of parents try to find what their kid likes.”
The program also is bolstered by equipment from the United States Tennis Association (USTA).
“We worked with the USTA and got a banner and got some equipment from them,” Miller said. “We have youth size equipment.”
LSH Youth Tennis also has a Facebook page for boys and girls at facebook.com/lshyouthtennis.
While the camp is open to girls and boys, LS-H High School only offers girls tennis.
“Unfortunately we usually only have a handful of boys come, but they seem to enjoy it,” Nesbit said.
Miller added: “We would love to have a boys tennis team here.”
For more information, call Jenny Miller at 952-454-7081.