The Tri-City United football team faced its most challenging opponent yet this season. The Jordan Hubmen knocked out the Titans 41-0 on Friday.
In the first quarter, Jordan proved that its offensive lineup would be hard to handle. The Hubmen pushed their way toward the end zone to claim two back-to-back touchdowns in the first with a 7 yard punt return and a 1-yard run.
The Titans' defensive lineup was able to mitigate some of these gains. Middle linebacker Mason O’Malley and linebacker Kayden Factor were major assets to the Titans. O’Malley delivered 10 solo tackles, two assisted tackles and two tackles for a loss, while Factor contributed five solo tackles and four assisted tackles.
While the Titans carried a strong defense, Jordan worked around it with a successful passing game. The Hubmen gained 279 yards through passing alone and delivered three successful passes into the end zone in the second quarter. Jordan began the second with a 50-yard pass for a touchdown, followed up by a 43-yard pass into the end zone and a 15-yard pass. At the end of the first half, Jordan was up 34-0.
The Titans had more trouble with their passing game. The team only gained 14 yards off of four out of 10 attempted forward passes. The team’s longest pass was a 5-yard reception by Factor.
TCU found more success in rushing, where they were an even match with Jordan. Running back Carter O’Malley was a standout gaining 28 yards in six attempts. His longest rush was 11 yards. Factor gained 23 yards, while quarterback Peyton Hennen gained 13. In total, the Titans carried the ball 91 yards compared to 93 yards on Jordan’s end.
Though the Titans were an even match on rushing, it wasn’t enough to bring TCU the points they needed. TCU found more success blocking Jordan’s scoring opportunities. The Hubmen gained one touchdown in the third and couldn’t add any points to their total in the fourth. In the end, it was a clean 21-0 sweep for Jordan.
"We did some things well but have a lot we need to improve on right now,” said TCU Coach Matt Collins. “We did a nice job of limiting Jordan's run game. Mason O'Malley and Kayden Factor stood out defensively with 12 and nine tackles each. We need to clean up a lot of things offensively and be more efficient in our possessions. We will keep working on fundamentals and look to take a step forward this week against Norwood Young America."