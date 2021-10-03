After a streak of victories, the Tri-City United Football team (3-2) suffered their worst defeat of the season to Marshall. The Tigers overwhelmed the Titans with an impenetrable defense, preventing the Titans from putting a single point on the board. Marshall finished the fourth quarter with a 35-0 shutout victory over TCU.
“It was just a tough night for the Titans. We couldn't get a lot going offensively and we had some turnovers on our side of the field which gave Marshall some short fields to work with,” TCU coach Matt Collins said. “We battled hard for four quarters and I thought we did a great job defensively all night long.”
On offense, Cole Franek led the team with 17 rushing yards on five carries. Payton Hennen rushed four times for 12 yards and Caden O’Malley rushed two times for 10 yards. O’Malley also earned one reception over 12 yards and Hennen had a combined 96 all-purpose yards.
On defense, Caleb Whipps was at the top of his game with eight tackles, one sack and a tackle for loss. Caden O’Malley and Kellen O’Keefe matched Whipps with nine tackles and seven respectively. Carter O’Malley recovered a fumble and earned four tackles.
“We have an important game this coming week against Norwood Young America who has beat us this last two seasons,” Collins said. “We will have to take care of the ball and win the time of possession this week. We are hoping to rebound and get some momentum back. “