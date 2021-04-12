TCU senior weightlifter Annabelle Davies is going down in history as Tri-City United’s most decorated female weightlifter. On Saturday, Davies took home her third state championship after placing first in the state tournament at Moorhead.
Davies trounced the competition in the Varsity 55 kilogram category and set a personal record in the snatch with a 46 kg lift.
The win comes off the first-place finish in the 2020 state championship, where she lifted a total 106 kg in the 55 kg class. This year, Davies qualified for state in the first meet of the season.
”As a coach I am very proud of Anabelle’s accomplishments,” said TCU Weightlifting Coach Andrew Meier. “Anabelle has always been one of the hardest working athletes in the weight room. She is someone that the other lifters have looked up too over the years. I know she will take that work ethic and do great things in her life.”
Davies was one of three team captains on the team alongside Ella Rise and Alexis Neubauer. This year’s weightlifting team also included Lucy Fleek, Madeline Kempenich, Morgan Meier, Caleigh Hoefs, Lexi Factor, Elizabeth Odenthal, Jake Kroyer, Mavrick Birdsell, Jaxson Allen, Max Krautkremer and Kyra Newman.