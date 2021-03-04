The Mayer Lutheran Crusaders proved to be more than a match for the Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team (2-11) on Monday. In a one-sided competition, the Crusaders racked up an 82-48 victory over the Giants.
The Giants were challenged from the start of the game as the Crusaders piled on points. While the Crusaders collected 45 points at the end of the first half, the Giants couldn't match them and fell behind by 21 points. The first half ended 45-24.
Le Sueur-Henderson had some high scorers on their roster. Nathan Gregersen and Lukas Graff each captured 11 points for the Titans while Mikey Noel contributed 7. However, the Crusaders offense had more breadth with four players with double digit scores.
The Giants cut down some of Mayer Lutheran's scoring opportunities in the second half, but they still struggled to improve their scoring. Like in the first half, the Giants ended the second half with another 24 points while Mayer Lutheran ran ahead with 37.