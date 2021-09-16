The Cleveland Clippers volleyball team continued conference play Thursday night with a road match against the St. Clair Cyclones. The Clippers earned a 3-0 (25-20, 27-25, 25-18) sweep of the Cyclones to improve their record to 8-2 (2-0 Valley Conference) on the season.
Emily Kern led the Clippers with 15 kills, and 21 digs on the night while Grayce Kortuem added 10 kills. Taylin Gosch set up the offense with 33 set assists and Ava Hahn added eight kills, and three aces.
Savannah Meyer was 14-14 serving with three aces and eight digs.
Cleveland returns to the court Tuesday, Sept. 21 when the team hosts Martin County West with first serve scheduled for 7 p.m.