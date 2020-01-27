With four other schools competing, the Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling team had a demanding day ahead of it at the Minnesota River Conference Tournament in Belle Plaine. Though the team finished fifth at the Saturday, Jan. 25 tournament, the Giants had earned some well-placed victories.
Among the Giants’ standouts were Dylan Novak and Tommy Gupton, who each finished third in their respective weight classes. At 132 pounds, Novak faced a tough start in his class. He was bested in an 8-2 decision in the first round 8-2 by Austin Holbrook of Scott West and defeated 13-7 by Carter O’Malley of Tri-City United. However, Novak turned it around in the third by overcoming Sibley East’s Josh Sotelo in a 13-1 major decision.
Gupton, at 138 pounds, dropped in a 9-1 major decision in the first round against Scott West’s Colton Barr, but came out on top in the second. Gupton earned nine points, the highest score among the Giants, by pinning Riley Lentsch of Norwood Young America in 5:28. Gupton was then cut off from advancing further by Caleb Whipps of Tri-City United in an 11-3 major decision.
Also competing for the Giants was Ethan Genelin, who earned six points and placed fourth at 152 pounds, Jordan Grinde and Kade Thompson, who both placed fourth and earned four points at 145 and 160 pounds respectively, Noe Sanchez who placed second out of two wrestlers in the 285 category competing and Isaias Sanchez who took fifth at 170.