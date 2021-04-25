The Cleveland Clippers baseball team tripled its win total with a pair of Valley Conference victories last week.
Cleveland (3-3 overall, 3-1 conference) defeated St. Clair 11-4 on April 20 and Martin Luther/GEHC/Truman 10-4 on Thursday. The Clippers wrapped up the week with a 6-2 nonconference loss to New Ulm Cathedral on Friday.
Cleveland 11, St. Clair 4
The Clippers had all cylinders firing on offense with 11 hits on April 20 at St. Clair (2-2, 0-2).
Jake Anderley went 3-for-5 one run and one RBI to lead the Clippers in hits. He also led with two stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with five stolen bases.
Carter Dylla batted 2-for-3 with two walks, one RBI and two runs.
Colin Krenik also went 2-for-3 with one walk and one run.
Tanyon Hoheisel went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.
Elijah Sullivan, Jackson Meyer and Lucas Walechka went 1-for-4. Sullivan had an RBI and a run. Meyer walked and scored twice. Walechka walked and drove in two runs.
Kaleb Timm went 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs.
Dylla also pitched the Clippers to victory. He went five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits, striking out eight and walking one. McCabe threw two innings in relief, allowing two earned runs on one hit and two walks.
Cleveland 10, ML/GHEC/Truman 4
Both teams racked up 11 hits in the Clippers' 10-5 win over ML/GEHC/Truman (1-3, 1-1) at Cleveland.
Dylla went 2 for 3 with a walk, RBI and run.
Gabe Sullivan, in his first varsity start, went 2-3 with one RBI and one run.
McCabe finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs and one run.
Jackson Meyer batted 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Alex Garcia, also with his first varsity start, went 1-3 with a run.
Timm hit 1 for 3 with two runs.
Lucas Walechka batted 1 for 3 with a walk and an RBI.
Walechka started on the mound and allowed nine hits and four runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out seven to earn the victory
McCabe pitched the last 1 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits, one walk and one strikeout.
Cleveland was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error.
Cathedral 6, Cleveland 2
The New Cathedral Greyhounds (4-1) ended Cleveland's two-game winning streak by winning their fourth straight game 6-2 on Friday at Mueller Park.
McCabe took the loss for Cleveland. He surrendered five runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks over four innings, striking out four.
Krenik finished up on the mound for the Clippers, going two innings with one earned run on one hit, no walks and two strikeouts.
McCabe who went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored.
Walechka batted 1 for 2 with a walk, double and RBI.
Garcia, Gabe Sullivan and Krenik all went 1 for 3. Dylla batted 1 for 4. Elijah Sullivan walked and scored a run.
The Clippers scored their only runs with two outs in the top of the first. Sullivan walked, and McCabe and Walechka banged back-to-back doubles.