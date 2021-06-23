The Le Sueur-Henderson Legion baseball team took home another victory on Tuesday after defeating the newest team in the area, Tri-Legion. Though it was close at the start, LS-H ran away with a 12-7 win.
Tri-Legion opened the first inning and was off to a solid start. Caden O’Malley led with a single and was followed by Nolan Readmond on a single. Max Krautkramer singled in O’Malley, scoring the team’s first run. Readmond then crossed home base after Devin Whiteis hit a fly ball before being tagged out at second.
At the bottom of the first, the Giants found themselves down 2-0, but they quickly made up the difference. Zach Berndt led with a walk and scored on an error which allowed Tanner Tellijohn to reach third base. Nathan Gregersen doubled home Tellijohn to tie it iup 2-2.
As Tri-Legion entered the second inning, the team found themselves struggling to score. Only three batters struck out, but the LS-H fielders reacted quickly to tag out Tri-Legion before they could reach first. LS-H held Tri-Legion scoreless all through the fifth inning.
While Tri-Legion stopped scoring, LS-H did not. At the bottom of the second, Ethan Hathaway opened with a single and advacned second on a walk to Landon Fahey. Jacob Stolley knocked in Hathaway on a single and Berndt batted in Fahey with a single. Stolley then reached home on a hit by Tellijohn, who was tagged out between first and second. Berndt reached home on an error, racking up a 6-2 lead for LS-H.
The Giants upped their score again in the third. David Gupton opened with a run to third base after an error by the Tri-Legion. He was quickly knocked home by Stolley with a single. Berndt then doubled in Stolley and reached home on a single by Tellijohn.
LS-H now held a healthy 9-2 lead, but their momentum petered out over the fourth and fifth inning, scoring no runs in both innings.
Tri-Legion finally put another run on the board in the top of the sixth. Readmond opened with a single and stole second. The runner then crossed home plate thanks to a single by Chris Johnson.
Readmond’s last minute run made all the difference and kept Tri-Legion in the game for one more winning as the Giants collected three runs. David Gupton led with a double in the bottom of the sixth and scored on an error that allowed Ethan Hathaway to reach third. Fahey batted in Hathaway with a single and then scored on a double by Berndt, putting the Giants at a 12-3 lead.
With an 11-run lead and one inning left, the Giants held an insurmountable advantage. But Tri-Legion knew how to keep things interesting with an impressive four runs on two outs. Tri-Legion suffered an out at the top of the inning, followed by Jayson Macho reaching first on a wild pitch. The next batter was knocked out at first, but allowed Macho to advance to second, while Caden O’Malley walked. Nolan Readmond singled in Macho before Max Krautkramer doubled to the fence and scored O’Malley and Readmond. O’Malley scored on an error and Tri-Legion put a batter on first and second before LS-H knocked them out.
If the score was narrower, Tri-Legion may have pulled off an upset, but the LS-H held strong with a dominating 12-7 victory.