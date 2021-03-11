The Section 2AA girls basketball playoffs begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 at the high seeds.
In the North Subsection, No. 1 seeded Jordan (10-6) hosts the winner of No. 9 GFW (2-10) at No. 8 Sibley East (3-13), No. 4 Norwood Young America (8-7) hosts No. 5 Minnesota Valley Lutheran (0-4), No. 3 Glencoe-Silver Lake (13-4) hosts No. 6 Le Sueur-Henderson (3-12), and No. 2 Belle Plaine (12-3) hosts No. 7 Tri-City United (3-10).
In the South Subsection, No. 1 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (14-1) hosts No. 8 seeded Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (2-10), No. 4 Medford (9-4) hosts No. 5 Maple River (6-9), No. 3 Fairmont (10-5) hosts No. 6 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (5-11), and No. 2 Waseca (8-7) hosts No. 7 Blue Earth Area (4-11).
The subsection semifinals will be 7 p.m. March 19 at the high seeds. The subsection finals will be March 23 at the high seed. The section finals will be 7 p.m. March 25 at the North subsection winner.