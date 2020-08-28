Sophia Smith and Yasmin Ruiz.jpg

Sophia Smith (left) and Yasmin Ruiz finish 1-2 in the Titans season opener Thursday versus Southwest Chjristian.(Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

Led with a 1-2 finish by Sophia Smith and Yasmin Ruiz, Tri-City United girls cross country team edged Southwest Christian 27-29 in the season-opening dual meet Thursday at TCU High School.

Smith finished first in a field of 15 runners in the 5,000-meter race in 24:41.10. Ruiz placed runner-up in 24:41.30.

"I was really impressed with the effort of Sophia and Yasmin," TCU head coach Brian Fogal said. "They are going to push each other a lot this year."

TCU girls start.jpg

The TUC girls start the 5K. From left are Olivia Burns, Gabby Daulke, Rhia Krautkremer, Makayla Erickson, Yasmin Ruiz, Maddy Ruger, Trinity Turek and Sophia Smith. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

Also for the TCU girls, Trinity Turek placed sixth in 25:55.00, Makayla Erickson placed ninth in 27:55.40, Rhia Krautkremer took 13th in 30:58.00, Gabriella Dahlke placed 14th in 31:23.00 and Olivia Burns finished 15th in 33:38.20.

The SWC boys rolled to a 15-49 victory over TCU.

Dante Juberian finished sixth in 19:55.90 and was the top TCU boy out of 27 runners.

TCU boy.jpg

Chase Goeke of Tri-City United hustles around the 5-kilometer course at TCU High School, finishing 16th in 23:41.50. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

Owen Selz led SWC to a 1-2-3-4-5 finish in 18:16.80.

Also scoring for the Titans, Austin Rutt finished seventh in 20:08.20, Michael Pichotta placed ninth in 20:21.50, Alex Block took 13th in 22:40.60, Chase Goeke earned 16th in 23:41.50, and Zach Balma finished 17th in 23:48.00.

In other places and times for TCU, Owen Block placed 18th in 23:48.70 Conner Antony took 19th in 23:50.30, Cole Walters 22nd in 23:22.50, Aidan McNamara 23rd in 24:22.50, Eli Viskocil 24th in 25:28.60, Thomas Bulger 25th in 25:34.70, Dylan Thompson 26th in 29:24.40 and Janik Wagner 27th in 33:20.20.

TCU BCC pack.jpg

Nearing the finish line  for the Titans are (from left) Zach Balma, Owen Block and Chase Goeke. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

"It was a learning experience for our very young boys' team," Fogal said.

The Titans travel to Baylor Regional Park in Norwood Young America at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 for a triangular with SWC and NYA.

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments