Led with a 1-2 finish by Sophia Smith and Yasmin Ruiz, Tri-City United girls cross country team edged Southwest Christian 27-29 in the season-opening dual meet Thursday at TCU High School.
Smith finished first in a field of 15 runners in the 5,000-meter race in 24:41.10. Ruiz placed runner-up in 24:41.30.
"I was really impressed with the effort of Sophia and Yasmin," TCU head coach Brian Fogal said. "They are going to push each other a lot this year."
Also for the TCU girls, Trinity Turek placed sixth in 25:55.00, Makayla Erickson placed ninth in 27:55.40, Rhia Krautkremer took 13th in 30:58.00, Gabriella Dahlke placed 14th in 31:23.00 and Olivia Burns finished 15th in 33:38.20.
The SWC boys rolled to a 15-49 victory over TCU.
Dante Juberian finished sixth in 19:55.90 and was the top TCU boy out of 27 runners.
Owen Selz led SWC to a 1-2-3-4-5 finish in 18:16.80.
Also scoring for the Titans, Austin Rutt finished seventh in 20:08.20, Michael Pichotta placed ninth in 20:21.50, Alex Block took 13th in 22:40.60, Chase Goeke earned 16th in 23:41.50, and Zach Balma finished 17th in 23:48.00.
In other places and times for TCU, Owen Block placed 18th in 23:48.70 Conner Antony took 19th in 23:50.30, Cole Walters 22nd in 23:22.50, Aidan McNamara 23rd in 24:22.50, Eli Viskocil 24th in 25:28.60, Thomas Bulger 25th in 25:34.70, Dylan Thompson 26th in 29:24.40 and Janik Wagner 27th in 33:20.20.
"It was a learning experience for our very young boys' team," Fogal said.
The Titans travel to Baylor Regional Park in Norwood Young America at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 for a triangular with SWC and NYA.