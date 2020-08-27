The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants girls tennis team got off to a perfect start Aug. 25, as it swept aside the Belle Plaine Tigers, winning all seven matches.
In the meet at Belle Plaine, all four Giants singles players won their matches in two sets, while two of the three doubles teams needed three sets to finish off their matches. For LS-H coach Linda Seaver, it was just exciting to see the girls out their playing.
"Solid win but Belle Plaine is a much improved team after losing four seniors last season," Seaver said. "Extremely happy to have the opportunity to have a season and get the girls back out on the court. We have new guidelines and restrictions that we are to follow, so everything has a little bit different feel when stepping out on the court."
It took a bit of time for the Giants players to get in their groove.
"In spite of our experience, I felt all the girls seemed a little tense and hesitant, especially in their first set," Seaver said. "Most of the players relaxed and came on much stronger in the second set and played with more confidence."
Greta Nesbit, at No. 1 singles, won her match easily at 6-0, 6-1. Chloe Brandt, at No. 2, won 7-6 (7-5), 6-1. Makenna Reinhardt won at No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-4. And Morgan Jones cruised at No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Emma Seaver and Anna Pavlo came back after losing the first set 3-6 and won the next two sets 6-3, 6-3. At No. 2 doubles, Mia Schwarz and Darbi Dunning also had to pull out a third set win, taking their match 6-3, 1-6, 6-3. And at No. 3 doubles, Bella Holloway and Ella Nesbit won more comfortably at 6-2, 6-3.
"Solid performance, especially by all of the singles players, Greta Nesbit, Chloe Brandt, Makenna Reinhardt and Morgan Jones," Seaver said. "And a big win for No. 3 doubles Ella Nesbit and Bella Holloway in their first varsity appearance."
The coach added, "It was evident that the girls have played and practiced over the summer. I look for them to play with more consistency and confidence in their second meet of the season (Aug. 27)."