Le Sueur-Henderson volleyball team moved to 9-8 overall and 0-3 in the Minnesota River Conference with a 3-1 MRC loss to Mayer Lutheran on Thursday and a 3-2 record in placing third in the St. James Tournament on Saturday.
At Mayer Lutheran, the Giants lost 25-22, 15-25, 20-25, 10-25.
LS-H leaders included Morgan Goettlicher with 16 kills, Halle Bemmels with 32 assists, Callie Jo Miller with 16 digs and Julia More with 10 digs.
In the St. James St. James Tournament, the Giants lost to Redwood Valley 2-0 (22-25, 23-25), beat St. James 2-0 (25-10, 25-13), beat Madelia 2-0 (25-13, 25-19), lost to New Ulm Cathedral 2-1 (21-25, 25-14, 11-15) and beat Worthington 2-0 (25-16, 25-15)
This week, LS-H hosts Cleveland at 7 p.m. Monday.
The Giants travel to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 and host Belle Plaine at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.