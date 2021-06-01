The Tri-City United softball team (10-8) scored a dominant victory over Waseca on Tuesday, advancing to the next round of the section 2AA tournament. Racking up an impressive nine runs in the second inning, the Titans wrapped up the game at 13-3 in just five innings.
It was a slow start for the Titans. TCU didn't collect a run, but they held the Bluejays scoreless in the first inning. But Waseca took a 1-0 lead at the top of the second on a 1-0 error.
The Bluejays didn't hold that lead for long as the Titans prepared a nine-run inning. Kacie Traxler opened on a hit by pitch and stole second. Lexi Factor and Brooke Blaschko loaded up the bases on walks, and Traxler scored the Titans' first run on a walk by Molly Closser. Ellaina Novak then doubled in Factor and Blaschko on a hard ground ball, putting the Titans up 3-1.
TCU took advantage of even more walks. Anastasia Rynda walked to first before Closser scored on a single by Savannah Squires. Payton Singleton then walked Novak home and Rynda scored on a walk by Traxler. Isabelle Factor flied out to center field, but gave Squires cover to reach home. Lexi Factor then took the plate at doubled in both Singleton and Traxler for a 9-1 lead.
Waseca took advantage of a triple and an error by the Titans to score the third, but remained well behind TCU.
Squires offset Waseca's gains and scored another run for the bottom of the fourth. The batter reached first on a passed ball, walked to second and third and scored on a fly out.
The Bluejays scored again in the fifth, but were too modest to catch up. On a single, a double and a flyout, Waseca collected just one run before the Titans took them out.
At 10-3, the Titans just needed three runs to end the game early and they delivered. Closser opened with a double and was walked to third by Novak. Rynda stepped up and doubled in both Closser and Novak, leaving the Titans just one run away from winning the game.
Squires attempted to push Rynda home on a bunt, but the baserunner was held up at third. Payton Singleton walked and loaded up the bases, but the Titans faced immediate setbacks. Waseca caught a pop fly and then tagged out Rynda at home plate.
With two outs and bases loaded, it was all up to Lexi Factor. The Titans' batter singled and sent Squires home to win the game and send TCU to the next round.
"I was a little nervous we were going to come out and not bring our all because we have beat them before," said Ellaina Novak after the game. "I was really proud we came out here and played as hard as we can."
The Titans owed their success to a solid field game. TCU gave up just one error the entire game and shutdown Waseca's attempts at scoring quickly.
"We did a good job of not chasing the changeups," said Lexi Factor.
Pitcher Ellaina Novak threw five strikeouts, 54 strikes and 77 pitches over five innings while giving up five hits.
At bat, Savannah Squires led in scoring with three runs, two hits and one RBI. Closser and Novak contributed two runs while Blaschko, Anastasia Rynda, Payton Singleton and Lexi Factor each picked up one. Lexi Factor also led in RBIs with three.
The Titans will move on to face Belle Plaine in the second round of the section tournament on Thursday at the Belle Plaine Athletic Complex at 5 p.m. and the winner will advance to the quarterfinals at Caswell Park on Saturday.
"I feel like all the teams we're about to face are hard, but we all know we can beat them," said Molly Closser. "We have beat Belle Plaine, we will beat Belle Plaine on Thursday, we will beat whoever we face because we want to go as far as we can get."