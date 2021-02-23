The Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team beat the New Ulm Eagles for the first time in a long time 2-0 on Tuesday at Le Sueur Community Center.
Freshman forward Makenna Mueller scored the game-winning goal, assisted by sophomore forward Adrianna Bixby, with 1:21 left in the third period. It was Mueller's third goal and sixth point this season.
With the Eagles pulling their goalie for an extra attacker in the last minute, junior forward Anna Pavlo scored an open-net goal unassisted with 30 seconds remaining to clinch the 2-0 win. It marked Pavlo's 50th goal of her career and team-leading 13th of the season. She ranks eighth in the state with 32 points and 18 assists. She ranks 26th in goals.
But the star of the game was Bulldogs junior goalie Amelia Messer who stopped all 39 shots she faced, while the Bulldogs had just 18 shots on goal. It was her second shutout of the season. She has a goals against average of 3.22 with a .900 save percentage playing every game this season in the nets.
Minnesota River played a defensive style to keep shots far out, but Messer still had to make many tough saves.
The Bulldogs scored on two of their four shots in the third period.
With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 6-5 overall and 6-3 in the Big South Conference. New Ulm lost is first conference game, falling to 8-2 overall and 7-1 in the Big South.
The Eagles had just beaten the Bulldogs 4-2 on Thursday.
The Bulldogs travel to Marshall at at 7 p.m. Thursday.