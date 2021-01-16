Emma Seaver (3).jpg

Bulldog player of the game Emma Seaver scored two goals and picked up an assist in the season opener against Windom. (Photo courtesy of Twitter)

The forward line of center Anna Pavlo, left wing Nicole McCabe and right wing Emma Seaver combined to score four goals in the Minnesota River Bulldogs' season-opening 5-1 win over the host Windom Eagles on Saturday.

Pavlo and Seaver both finished with a goal and three assists. Seaver collected two goals and one assist. 

Pavlo opened the scoring  at 11:04 of the first period on a goal, assisted by wing Makenna Mueller.

McCabe made it 2-0 when she scored at 14:23 of the first period, assisted by Seaver and Pavlo. That's how the first period ended with the Bulldogs outshooting the Eagles 9-5.

Windom cut the lead to 2-1 on a goal at 10:48 of the second period.

The Bulldogs answered with an unassisted goal by defender Lucy Kleschult at 13:23 to make it 3-1 after two periods. Shots on goal were 8-6 for Minnesota River.

The same three players combined to score the last two goals in the third period for the Bulldogs: Seaver scored them both from Pavlo and McCabe. The trio are senior captains along with senior wing Elle Davis.

The Bulldogs' face a tougher test in their home opener at 5 p.m. Thursday against No. 8 Class A state ranked Rochester Lourdes Le Sueur Community Center.

