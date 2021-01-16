The forward line of center Anna Pavlo, left wing Nicole McCabe and right wing Emma Seaver combined to score four goals in the Minnesota River Bulldogs' season-opening 5-1 win over the host Windom Eagles on Saturday.
Pavlo and Seaver both finished with a goal and three assists. Seaver collected two goals and one assist.
Pavlo opened the scoring at 11:04 of the first period on a goal, assisted by wing Makenna Mueller.
McCabe made it 2-0 when she scored at 14:23 of the first period, assisted by Seaver and Pavlo. That's how the first period ended with the Bulldogs outshooting the Eagles 9-5.
Windom cut the lead to 2-1 on a goal at 10:48 of the second period.
The Bulldogs answered with an unassisted goal by defender Lucy Kleschult at 13:23 to make it 3-1 after two periods. Shots on goal were 8-6 for Minnesota River.
The same three players combined to score the last two goals in the third period for the Bulldogs: Seaver scored them both from Pavlo and McCabe. The trio are senior captains along with senior wing Elle Davis.
The Bulldogs' face a tougher test in their home opener at 5 p.m. Thursday against No. 8 Class A state ranked Rochester Lourdes Le Sueur Community Center.