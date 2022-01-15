Thursday night, the Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team pounced on their opponent, the Medford Tigers, taking a big lead early. The Giants were able to ride out that hot start to defeat the Tigers 87-69, winning their third game in a row and improving their record to 4-6 (2-1 MRC).
Those in attendance also witnessed a record-breaking performance from sophomore guard Grant Adams as he made 12 three-point shots in the win, breaking the previous record of 10. Adams incredibly didn't attempt a two-point shot in the game, making 12-21 shots from beyond the arc.
The Giants opened the game with a 14-0 run that put Medford in a position to play catch-up, a style they would have to continue to play all night. LS-H continued to play what head coach Ryan Graff would call, "by far our best half of the year," finding open shooters and taking good shots, finishing the half with a 50-26 lead while shooting 60% from the field.
Defensive intensity waned for the Giants in the second half which allowed the Tigers to cut into the lead, but the offensive firepower of LS-H was too much, holding on to win 87-69.
Adams led all scorers in the win with 36 points while Gage Bishop and Dylan Kahlow each recorded double-doubles with Bishop posting 20 points and 13 boards and Kahlow putting up 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Cayden Luna and Nathan Gregersen led the team in assists with seven and six respectively as the team posted a season-best 21 helpers and Gregersen also took four charges for the team.
"Overall, it was a good game for us but we can learn from the 2nd half and continue to push to be more consistent," said Graff. "We will need to play complete games to get to where we want to be come the end of the season."
The Giants return to action Saturday, Jan 15 when they take on New Ulm.