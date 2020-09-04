The Tri-City United Titans girls swimming and diving team went head to head with the St. Peter Saints on Thursday at St. Peter Middle School Pool. St. Peter won the meet 95-61, but the Titans picked up some new records along the way.
Seventh-grader Ell Schmiesing was a standout among the Titans, helping TCU earn victories in four events. She placed first in the 100-yard backstroke with a personal record of 1:17.42 and took a narrow victory in the 100 breaststroke, coming less than 1 second ahead of her opponent and finishing in 1:19.97 In the 500 freestyle, Schmiesing cleared the race with a winning time of 6:03, nearly 10 seconds ahead of the second-place swimmer.
In the 400 relay, Schmiesing along with Ellie Sladek, Mallorie Plut and Kaylee Berger placed first in 4:24.
Other standouts of the night included Sladek’s third-place finish in the 50 freestyle in 29.14. Elizabeth Odenthal also took third in the 100 butterfly in 1:42.39.
Though the night ended with a loss for the Titans, this week was arguably one of their best yet. The girls broke five team records between their performances at New Prague and St. Peter.
Schmeising broke all five of those records reaching new times in the 50 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay. The Titan swimmer broke three of those records — the 500 freestyle, the 100 breaststroke and the 100 yard backstroke — at the St. Peter meet solo. Sladek, Plut and Berger all shared in the 400 freestyle relay record broken at St. Peter. Schmiesing’s record-breaking 27.24 second finish in the 50 free was obtained at the New Prague meet.
“Overall we had some performances that were not only firsts but a good start to the season,” said TCU Coach Kristen Munden.
On the St. Peter side, the meet was a rousing success. There were plenty of wins to go around for the Saints and in most events, St. Peter made up the top three finishers.
Jaiden Landsom took two victories for the Saints. She, along with Madison Kelly, Hannah Denzer and Kathryn Larson won the 200 medley relay in 2:05. Lansom was also the victor in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:01.58. Swimming exhibition with St. Peter having an insurmountable lead, Landsom pulled out two more would-be wins, claiming the fastest times in the 100 backstroke (1:08.23) and the 400 free relay (4:17.97) with Ellie Johnson, Maya Pettis and Kathryn Larson.
Hannah Denzer was another standout for the Saints. The freshman not only claimed a win with Landsom, Kelly and Larson in the 200 medley relay, she also topped the 50 freestyle in 26.83 seconds. With Lexi Johnson, Ellie Johnson and Morgan Petersen, Denzer took the fastest time in the 200 free relay at 1:54.97.
In addition to getting the fastest times in the 200 free and 400 relays, Ellie Johnson came away with a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle in 2:20.65.
Other standouts for the Saints include Salena Smit, who topped the 200 individual medley in 2:43.15, Anna Boomgaarden, who finished first in the 100 butterfly in 1.11.34, and Laura Klatt, who ended the meter dive with a high score of 155.8.