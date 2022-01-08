Saturday morning, the Tri City United Titan wrestling team hosted an invitational that featured wrestlers from six different programs. Caden (182) and Carter O'Malley (152) would finish the tournament in first place of their respective weight classes while Caden as well as Robert Bastyr (285) also celebrated significant career achievements during the invitational. With several other top-level performances, TCU would finish third as a team with 111.5 points.
Caden O'Malley earned his 100th career victory as a Titan after defeating Ryder McMichael of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area in the fourth round. Bastyr, on the other hand, celebrated his 25th career fall victory after taking down Alec Thompson of Fairmont-Martin County West at 3:01 in the second round.
On the path to their first-place finishes, Carter O'Malley earned two falls while Caden recorded three, including the championship victory over Aaron Elseth of Sibley East.
Riley Skluzacek (113), Chris Johnson (132), Brant Lemieux (138) and Kolton Duff (220) all earned second-place finishes in their respective weight classes.
TCU will return to action Thursday, Jan. 13 when the team travels to Stillwater for a dual.
106 - Allen Krenik (8-13) placed 5th and scored 5.0 team points.
Round 1 - Maddex Faber (Fairmont-Martin County West) 9-5 won by fall over Allen Krenik (Tri-City United) 8-13 (Fall 3:55)
Round 2 - Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 12-7 won by major decision over Allen Krenik (Tri-City United) 8-13 (MD 9-0)
Round 3 - Julio Alejandro (Sibley East) 19-3 won by fall over Allen Krenik (Tri-City United) 8-13 (Fall 2:47)
Round 4 - Allen Krenik (Tri-City United) 8-13 won in overtime over Jackson Buboltz (Mankato East) 6-15 (OT 10-8)
Round 5 - Logan Quade (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 11-6 won by major decision over Allen Krenik (Tri-City United) 8-13 (MD 15-2)
113 - Riley Skluzacek (6-5) placed 2nd and scored 17.5 team points.
Round 1 - Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 6-5 won by major decision over Carson Othoudt (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 6-3 (MD 14-3)
Round 2 - Benito Diaz (Sibley East) 21-2 won by fall over Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 6-5 (Fall 2:21)
Round 3 - Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 6-5 won by major decision over Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) 7-12 (MD 18-4)
Round 4 - Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 6-5 won by fall over Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 9-9 (Fall 1:15)
Round 5 - Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 6-5 won by tech fall over Berent Kosbab (Fairmont-Martin County West) 2-12 (TF-1.5 0:00 (15-0))
113 - Eli Viskocil (7-12) placed 4th.
Round 1 - Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) 7-12 won by fall over Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 9-9 (Fall 4:17)
Round 2 - Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) 7-12 won by decision over Berent Kosbab (Fairmont-Martin County West) 2-12 (Dec 13-9)
Round 3 - Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 6-5 won by major decision over Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) 7-12 (MD 18-4)
Round 4 - Benito Diaz (Sibley East) 21-2 won by fall over Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) 7-12 (Fall 0:37)
Round 5 - Carson Othoudt (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 6-3 won by fall over Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) 7-12 (Fall 1:44)
126 - Gavin Sherman (4-12) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 - Griffin Gimenez (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 8-4 won by fall over Gavin Sherman (Tri-City United) 4-12 (Fall 1:02)
Round 2 - Josh Sotelo (Sibley East) 17-7 won by decision over Gavin Sherman (Tri-City United) 4-12 (Dec 11-7)
Round 3 - Cooper Steuber (Fairmont-Martin County West) 3-2 won by fall over Gavin Sherman (Tri-City United) 4-12 (Fall 1:10)
132 - Chris Johnson (10-9) placed 2nd and scored 11.5 team points.
Round 1 - Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 10-9 won by tech fall over Elliott Betz (Mankato East) 7-11 (TF-1.5 4:53 (18-1))
Round 2 - Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 10-9 won by fall over Mark Boisjolie (LeSueur-Henderson) 3-6 (Fall 1:12)
Round 4 - Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 10-9 won by fall over Talan Osborne (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 2-6 (Fall 3:12)
Round 5 - Jesse Potts (Fairmont-Martin County West) 14-0 won by decision over Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 10-9 (Dec 6-1)
138 - Brant Lemieux (7-9) placed 2nd and scored 2.0 team points.
Round 2 - Jordan Grinde (LeSueur-Henderson) 2-6 won by decision over Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 7-9 (Dec 8-4)
Round 3 - Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 7-9 won by decision over Kole Hanson (Fairmont-Martin County West) 2-3 (Dec 9-8)
145 - Cole Franek (14-7) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
Round 1 - Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 14-7 won by major decision over Taylor Austin (Fairmont-Martin County West) 3-9 (MD 17-3)
Round 2 - Drayden Morton (Sibley East) 25-0 won by tech fall over Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 14-7 (TF-1.5 4:29 (15-0))
Round 3 - Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 14-7 won by fall over Dylan Novak (LeSueur-Henderson) 12-8 (Fall 1:20)
Round 4 - Kain Sanders (Fairmont-Martin County West) 15-4 won by tech fall over Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 14-7 (TF-1.5 0:00 (16-1))
Round 5 - Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 14-7 won by fall over Ben Glogowski (Mankato East) 5-10 (Fall 3:06)
152 - Carter O`Malley (15-7) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
Round 1 - Carter O`Malley (Tri-City United) 15-7 won by decision over Alex Harnitz (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 10-7 (Dec 8-4)
Round 2 - Carter O`Malley (Tri-City United) 15-7 won in overtime over Joseph Forsberg (Fairmont-Martin County West) 7-7 (OT 4-2)
Round 3 - Carter O`Malley (Tri-City United) 15-7 won by fall over Mario Solaris (Sibley East) 0-7 (Fall 3:28)
Round 4 - Carter O`Malley (Tri-City United) 15-7 won by fall over Andy Geneliin (LeSueur-Henderson) 4-11 (Fall 1:34)
Round 5 - Carter O`Malley (Tri-City United) 15-7 won by decision over Aden Welcome (Fairmont-Martin County West) 8-5 (Dec 3-1)
160 - Kaden Malecha (3-7) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 - Carver Rohman (Fairmont-Martin County West) 13-3 won by fall over Kaden Malecha (Tri-City United) 3-7 (Fall 2:11)
Round 2 - Jathen Mendoza (Sibley East) 14-8 won by fall over Kaden Malecha (Tri-City United) 3-7 (Fall 1:41)
Round 3 - Cael Willaert (Mankato East) 12-11 won by fall over Kaden Malecha (Tri-City United) 3-7 (Fall 1:57)
170 - Tyler Stans (4-12) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.
Round 1 - George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) 9-7 won by fall over Tyler Stans (Tri-City United) 4-12 (Fall 1:17)
Round 2 - Gage Cyphers (Fairmont-Martin County West) 2-3 won by major decision over Tyler Stans (Tri-City United) 4-12 (MD 11-0)
Round 3 - Nick Slater (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 12-8 won by fall over Tyler Stans (Tri-City United) 4-12 (Fall 3:47)
Round 4 - Brian Thilges (Mankato East) 23-6 won by fall over Tyler Stans (Tri-City United) 4-12 (Fall 1:38)
Round 5 - Max Morgan (Mankato East) 4-7 won by fall over Tyler Stans (Tri-City United) 4-12 (Fall 5:03)
182 - Caden O`Malley (15-4) placed 1st and scored 17.5 team points.
Round 1 - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 15-4 won by fall over Wyatt Williamson (Fairmont-Martin County West) 9-8 (Fall 1:05)
Round 2 - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 15-4 won by tech fall over Brady Hoffner (Mankato East) 7-11 (TF-1.5 4:11 (20-5))
Round 4 - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 15-4 won by fall over Ryder McMichael (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 2-9 (Fall 0:57)
Round 5 - Caden O`Malley (Tri-City United) 15-4 won by fall over Aaron Elseth (Sibley East) 14-8 (Fall 1:08)
220 - Kolton Duff (11-7) placed 2nd and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 - Kolton Duff (Tri-City United) 11-7 won by fall over Jermaine Arrington (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 1-5 (Fall 1:58)
Round 3 - Max Olson (Fairmont-Martin County West) 13-1 won by fall over Kolton Duff (Tri-City United) 11-7 (Fall 1:08)
285 - Robert Bastyr (5-7) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 - Omar Martinez (Sibley East) 11-4 won by fall over Robert Bastyr (Tri-City United) 5-7 (Fall 1:13)
Round 2 - Robert Bastyr (Tri-City United) 5-7 won by fall over Alec Thompson (Fairmont-Martin County West) 9-6 (Fall 3:01)
Round 3 - Wyatt Rodriguez (Mankato East) 9-5 won by fall over Robert Bastyr (Tri-City United) 5-7 (Fall 2:15)