Head Coach
Carrie Richards, 1st year
Assistant Coaches
Lexie Franek, 2nd year; Jenna Bednar, 1st year.
Key Players
Kaia Krocak; Kaitlyn Lang; Lauren Houn; Maddie Dooley.
Keep Your Eye On
Emily Smisek; Lexi Factor; Anna Barnett; Ali Weydert.
Moved on
Sam Lang; Morgan Kes; Jordyn Brownlee.
Comments from the Coach
“We have eager, young talent ready to produce some amazing volleyball games this year,” said Richards. “I am very excited to see their growth and success. We worked hard this summer and will continue this into the fall.”