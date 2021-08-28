Head Coach

Carrie Richards, 1st year

Assistant Coaches

Lexie Franek, 2nd year; Jenna Bednar, 1st year.

Key Players

Kaia Krocak; Kaitlyn Lang; Lauren Houn; Maddie Dooley.

Keep Your Eye On

Emily Smisek; Lexi Factor; Anna Barnett; Ali Weydert.

Moved on

Sam Lang; Morgan Kes; Jordyn Brownlee.

Comments from the Coach

“We have eager, young talent ready to produce some amazing volleyball games this year,” said Richards. “I am very excited to see their growth and success. We worked hard this summer and will continue this into the fall.”

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments