The Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team saw their season-long efforts finally pay off in the playoff game against Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop on Wednesday, Feb. 20. Cutting off the opposing team’s offensive strategy, the Giants commanded the court into a 59-35 victory.
“It feels good,” said Coach John Garvey, “I don’t know the last time the Le Sueur-Henderson girls won a playoff game, but they’ve worked really hard so tonight they deserved to have that win.”
The contest was a play-in game between No. 8 seed LS-H and No. 9 seed GFW. The win sent the Giants into the first round of the Section 2AA tournament.
Going into the game, the girls knew they would have to play smart to win. The last time the Giants faced GFW, they ended up just one point ahead at 55-54. Letting GFW come that close in a playoff game was a risk the team didn’t want to take.
In an effort that would end up netting a win for the Giants, Karragen Straub volunteered for the difficult task of guarding GFW’s Brynn Busse. A freshman, Busse was GFW’s lead shooter and scored 15 points over the game. However, Straub was effective at blocking Busse from the basket and kept her from collecting the 29 points Busse had taken for the team the last time around.
“I thought defensively it was a team effort,” said Garvey. “Karragen did a lot of the guarding one on one, but it takes a whole group to take away and not give any layups, so I think tonight team defense really won out. And they just played aggressively on offense. It was definitely a team effort.”
The Titans proved that they could shoulder a strong defense while also getting their licks in points-wise. The girls ran away with a 29-12 score in the opening half and added another 30 points in the second while GFW tried to play catchup. Morgan Goettlicher spun rebounds into layups and boosted the team with a total of 19 points. Kyla Samora saw plenty of action as well, adding nine points to the Giants’ lead. Samantha Wilbright and Lauren Gregegersen both rounded out the team’s offensive capabilities with eight points each.
“I thought Morgan and Kyla did a really nice job getting in the rim and scoring inside,” said Garvey. “I credit them a lot for being aggressive because it was an aggressive game and they stood up to that pressure. We rose to the challenge.”
The LS-H girls basketball team (8-18) moves onto the first round of sections on Monday, Feb. 24. At 7 p.m. at Belle Plaine, facing off against the No. 1 seeded Tigers. The Giants have fallen to Belle Plaine twice this season, but Garvey hopes to turn things around.
“Belle Plaine is a tough team,” said Garvey. “There will be no surprises. We know what their scores are going to be. We know they’re going to play aggressive defense just like we saw tonight. I think just being able to know what they’re going to do by playing them twice already is kind of a comfort because it’s not going to be a surprise. They were here tonight watching so I think it’s going to come down to whatever team plays better basketball.”