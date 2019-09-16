The joint Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson girls swim and dive team dove into second place at the St. Peter swim meet on Thursday, Sept. 12. The Saints overcame TCU/LS-H 97-69, but TCU/LS-H Swim Coach Kristen Munden wasn’t worried about her team’s performance.
“Winning isn't everything — having fun and working hard is something we thrive on as a team,” said Munden. "You will continue to see growth as we progress through each meet. As sung by Journey, ‘Don't stop believin, hold onto that feelin.’”
Despite the loss, TCU/LS-H had plenty of noteworthy performances. Eighth grader Natalie Lundahl placed first in the 100m breaststroke, with a time of 1:26.03. Lundahl came in a second ahead of St. Peter’s RaeAnne Smit, who completed the race in 1:27.35.
Freshman Ellie Slade obtained a new personal record of 1:03.61 in the varsity 100m freestyle and placed in third.
In diving, Tri-City United had three divers place in the top ten. Sophomore Kacie Traxler finished in second with a score of 131.45. Kalee Barrington took fifth with a score of 87.70 and Kaylee Berger followed in sixth with a score of 68.90.
Coach Munden credited the team captains with the team’s performance.
“Captains Heather Johnson and Jospehine Hatlevig are leading these girls in and out of the water,” said Munden. “Their enthusiasm and encouragement is more than any coach could ask for on a young and developing team.”
The meet also marked new events for several of the team’s swimmers. Eighth grader Mallorie Plut placed eighth in the 200 individual medley. Katie Bell placed in seventh in the 100m breaststroke, followed by Mackenzie Marks and Hanoka Muranishi, who tied for 10th. Tahlia Buckingham completed in the 100m backstroke and finished in seventh.