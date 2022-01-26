Friday night in Le Sueur, the four wrestling programs in the Minnesota River Conference gathered to crown a champion. The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants faced an uphill battle all evening with five weight classes being forfeited but despite that challenge, they earned a third-place finish with a 1-2 record thanks to a 51-24 win over Norwood Young America.
Eighth grader George Doherty earned all-conference honors by winning all three of his matches for the Giants.
The night began with LS-H facing off with eventual conference champion Sibley East. Jordan Grinde (138) picked up the first victory for the Giants with a fall just 41 seconds into his match and Dylan Novak picked up a 6-2 decision. Doherty then picked up a fall at 2:56 before Carter Nelson earned the final match win for LS-H with a fall at 4:30.
While individual results were unavailable for the match between the Giants and NYA at the time of publication, LS-H controlled the action to earn the convincing 51-24 victory.
In the final dual of the evening, the Giants battled TCU for third place. Dalton and Colton Wilson opened the dual with a pair of decision victories, 7-0 and 3-2 respectively, to put LS-H up 6-0 early.
The Titans responded with six straight victories including two falls and a forfeit before Peyton Tellijohn ended the run with a fall at 3:51.
George Doherty picked up his third win of the night to earn all-conference honors with a fall at 1:17. The Giants picked up a pair of forfeits and dropped one and in the end, TCU held 41-30 edge to take second place and lock LS-H into third.
The Giants return to action Friday, Jan.28 with a tournament hosted by Red Rock Central.
Sibley East 52, Le Sueur-Henderson 27
106: Julio Alejandro (SIEA) over (LEHE) (For.)
113: Benito Diaz (SIEA) over (LEHE) (For.) 120: Mason Johnson (LEHE) over Natalie Diaz (SIEA) (Fall 1:29)
126: Christian Sotelo (SIEA) over (LEHE) (For.)
132: Josh Sotelo (SIEA) over Wyatt Genelin (LEHE) (MD 15-5)
138: Jordan Grinde (LEHE) over Bryce Klancke (SIEA) (Fall 0:41)
145: Drayden Morton (SIEA) over (LEHE) (For.)
152: Dylan Novak (LEHE) over Mario Solaris (SIEA) (Dec 6-2)
160: Jathen Mendoza (SIEA) over Andy Geneliin (LEHE) (Fall 1:29)
170: George Doherty (LEHE) over Owen Utendorfer (SIEA) (Fall 2:56)
182: Aaron Elseth (SIEA) over (LEHE) (For.)
195: Giovani Govea (SIEA) over (LEHE) (For.)
220: Carter Nelson (LEHE) over Gianny Lopez (SIEA) (Fall 4:30)
285: Omar Martinez (SIEA) over Malik Gonzalez (LEHE) (Fall 0:32)
Tri-City United 41, Le Sueur-Henderson 30
106: Dalton Wilson (LEHE) over Allen Krenik (TCU) (Dec 7-0)
113: Colton Wilson (LEHE) over Riley Skluzacek (TCU) (Dec 3-2)
120: Eli Viskocil (TCU) over Mason Johnson (LEHE) (Fall 1:30)
126: Chris Johnson (TCU) over (LEHE) (For.)
132: Brant Lemieux (TCU) over Wyatt Genelin (LEHE) (MD 12-3)
138: Carter O`Malley (TCU) over Jordan Grinde (LEHE) (MD 13-4)
145: Cole Franek (TCU) over Dylan Novak (LEHE) (Dec 4-1)
152: Caleb Whipps (TCU) over Andy Geneliin (LEHE) (Fall 3:38)
160: Peyton Tellijohn (LEHE) over Makenna Belling (TCU) (Fall 3:51)
170: Caden O`Malley (TCU) over (LEHE) (For.)
182: George Doherty (LEHE) over Tyler Stans (TCU) (Fall 1:17)
195: Ty Boisjolie (LEHE) over (TCU) (For.)
220: Carter Nelson (LEHE) over (TCU) (For.)
285: Robert Bastyr (TCU) over (LEHE) (For.)