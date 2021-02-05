The Tri-City United Titans wrestling team had its most dominant performance of the season Feb. 2 against Le Sueur-Henderson and United South Central in Le Sueur.
The Titans rattled off a 64-15 win over the Giants and a 63-6 win over USC. LS-H also lost its matchup to USC 30-44.
In the Giants and Titans meet, Ayden Balma kicked things off with a 1:16 pin over LS-H's Luca Greenig at 106 pounds. Riley Skluzacek then made it 12-0 TCU, picking up a forfeit victory at 113 pounds.
The Giants fought back with Wyatt Genelin, at 120 pounds, taking down Titan Eli Viskocil for a 7:39 pinfall win. But TCU immediately answered at 126 pounds, as Chris Johnson pinned LS-H's Mark Boisjolie at 126 pounds.
The Titans against extended their lead with a Giants' forfeit at 132 pounds, with Zach Balma getting the victory. Dylan Novak, at 138, cut in to that TCU lead slightly, with a 6-4 decision over Brant Lemieux.
At 145 pounds, TCU's Cole Franek won an 11-2 major decision over LS-H's Jordan Grinde for another 4 points. Then Titan Carter O'Malley pinned Giant Andy Genelin at 1:16 in the contest at 152 pounds.
Ethan Genelin picked up the Giants' last individual win, pinning TCU's Caden O'Malley at 1:47. That brought LS-H's final point total to 15.
The Titans piled it on from there. Marco Reyes pinned George Doherty at 170 pounds in nine seconds. Brody Rud punned Isaias Sanchez at 182 pounds at 6:36. Then Tegan Determan and Riley O'Malley snagged forfeit wins at 195 and 220 pounds. And finally, Robert Bastyr was able to pin Noe Sanchez in 19 seconds at 285.
TCU vs USC
In their match against USC, the Titans were even more dominant.
Riley Skluzacek this time wrestled at 106, and he pinned his opponent at 1:06. The Titans then got forfeit wins at 113 and 120 pounds, before USC picked up its first 3 points, via decision win at 126 pounds.
Zach Balma answered for the Titans with a 3-1 decision win of his own at 132 pounds. USC then picked up another 3 with a decision at 138 pounds; that would be the last of its points in the meet, though.
Cole Franek won by forfeit at 145 pounds. Carter O'Malley won by 11-4 decision at 145 pounds, before Caden O'Malley won by 9-3 decision at 160 pounds.
Marco Reyes snagged a forfeit win at 170 pounds. Then Brody Rud pinned his opponent at 182 pounds at 2:28, while Tegan Determan did the same at 195 pounds at 5:56.
Riley O'Malley and Robert Bastyr added an extra 12 points to the Titans' score with forfeit wins at 220 and 285 pounds.
LS-H vs USC
There were a number of forfeits in the meet between LS-H and USC, but the latter was able to win more of the matches that were actually wrestled.
The Giants got forfeit wins from Wyatt Genelin at 120 pounds, Jordan Grinde at 145 pounds Isaias Sanchez at 170 pounds, and Noe Sanchez at 285 pounds.
The only victory on the mats for the LS-H in the meet was George Doherty, at 182 pounds, pinning his opponent at 1:09.
USC, meanwhile, got forfeit wins at 113, 132 and 195. It picked up a technical fall at 106 pounds, a pin at 126, a decision at 138, a pin at 152, and a pin at 160.