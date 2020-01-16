Still looking for their first Valley Conference win, the Cleveland Clippers fell to Martin County West on Tuesday and to Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther the Thursday before.
Against MCW, Isaac Mueller looped in a jump shot for the game’s first basket. After Ben Holden drove the baseline, Eric Rohlfing took the ball inside and Levi Baker popped a three, the Clippers were up 9-6.
Holden arched a three from the corner, and Elijah Sullivan off the bench drove the ball for a bucket to extend the Clipper lead.
Down 16-14, the Mavericks, currently 4-1 in the Valley with a loss to St. Clair, made a couple of free shots to tie the game. Mueller responded with a three, but Rohlfing took the bench with three fouls, and the Mavericks, who scored 18 points in the last four and a half minutes of the half, took advantage of Clipper turnovers and free throws for a 34-21 lead at the intermission.
“Turnovers were big,” said head coach Dan Fredrickson. “It was the difference in the game for sure. It was just not running our break properly, us missing the line and some of our backline guys weren’t coming up to get in the middle. We also marched them to the free-throw line 17 times in the first half, so with the turnovers and the free-throws, that was the big difference in the game.”
The Mavericks extended their lead by nine points in the second half to cruise to a 74-52 victory.
Holden led the effort with 20 points and 18 rebounds. Rohlfing added 15 points while Mueller scored 10. Keeping the Clippers in the game early, Alex McCabe had four steals, four blocks, three rebounds and three assists.
“I was proud of the way we guarded,” Frederickson said. “I thought Al (McCabe) was exceptional, causing a lot of tie ups. He played a big-boy game tonight. I thought Eric showed up, and I thought Ben showed up around the glass tonight. Isaac played a nice game, too. We’ve just got to play better team basketball. We’ve got to move the ball around better. It was self-inflicted things.”
In Granada the Thursday before, Cleveland had a 5-minute scoring drought in the first half and were down 28-16 at the break. They held the Jaguar’s offense to 22 second-half points but still lost 50-35.
“Defensively I thought our last two defensive performances, this one (against MCW) and the Truman game we really showed up defensively,” Fredrickson said
The Clippers shot a lackluster 33 percent in Granada. Rohlfing and Holden each had nine points. Isaac Mueller scored eight points. Luke Mueller scored his first basket of the season, a three, but was in street clothes for the MCW game.
The Jaguars are currently 3-2 in the Valley. LCWM and St. Clair are both 3-0. The Clippers make up an earlier snowed out Wabasso tournament game today (Thursday) when they host Fulda. Tomorrow they take on host St. Clair.
Martin County West 34 40 74
Cleveland 21 31 52
Cleveland 52 (Ben Holden 20, Elijah Sullivan 2, Isaac Mueller 10, Eric Rohlfing 15, Levi Baker 5)
Rebounds 33 (Holden 18, Sullivan 1, Alex McCabe 3, Mueller 2, Rohlfing 8, Baker 1)
Assists 18 (Sullivan 1, Carter Dylla 1, McCabe 3, Mueller 6, Baker 4, Holden 1)
Steals 15 (Dylla 1, McCabe 4, Mueller 3, Rohlfing 2, Baker 3, Holden 2)
Blocks 10 (McCabe 4, Mueller 1, Rohlfing 1, Holden 4)
Turnovers 23
2FG 18-39 (46%)
3FG 4-21 (19%) (Mueller 2, Baker 1, Holden 1)
FT 4-6 (66%)
G-H-EC/T/ML 28 22 50
Cleveland 16 19 35
Cleveland 35 (Ben Holden 9, Isaac Mueller 8, Luke Mueller 3, Eric Rohlfing 9, Levi Baker 4, Cameron Seely 2)
Rebounds 21 (Holden 10, Sullivan 1, Alex McCabe 3, Luke Mueller 2, Rohlfing 4, Carter Dylla 1)
Assists 8 (Holden 2, Mueller 3, Baker 3)
Steals 13 (McCabe 2, Rohlfing 3, Isaac Mueller 3, Baker 2, Holden 1, Dylla 2)
Blocks 3 (Holden 2, Isaac Mueller 1, Luke Mueller 1)
Turnovers 14
2FG 10-29 (34%)
3FG 2-11 (18%) (Isaac Mueller 1, Luke Mueller 1)
FT 9-15 (60%)