Balls were flying all over Veterans' Field in St. James Saturday afternoon as the Le Center Braves faced off against the St. Louis Park Cardinals. The offensive output was aided by a great pitching performance from Mike Feeney as the Braves earned the 14-0 victory.
"It was a lot of fun to play ball today," said Scott Schaffler, "we just had a great time out there."
The first two innings were quiet as both teams failed to push a runner across home plate, but in the top of the third inning Le Center would change the tone of the game.
Marcus Collins led off with a single into the outfield and followed up the hit by stealing second and third base. Chad Blaschko then drew a walk before stealing second and the next batter, Neal Radichel, hit a sacrifice fly to score Collins.
Blaschko took advantage of third base being open by stealing the bag before Kollee Burkhardsmeier hit an infield single to the deep second baseman to score a run. Ryan Wolf capped off the inning by bringing in a third run with a single that split the defense.
In the top of the fourth inning, Ben Hollerich led off with a single into left center field followed by a perfectly executed bunt single from Collins. Blaschko then beat out a bunt single before Hollerich was scored on a fielder's choice hit by Burkhardsmeier.
The Braves broke the game wide open in the fifth inning with Wolf taking a leadoff walk before stealing second. Landon Little was then able to reach safely on a fielders' choice before Hollerich lifted a single out of the infield.
Collins sent a ball to the shortstop that was fumbled, allowing him to reach on the error while scoring Wolf. The Cardinals then made a pitching change, but the runs would continue to come home for the Braves.
Blaschko hit a sacrifice fly to center to score a runner and Scott Schaffler smoked a single into left center field to score three more runs.
With a 9-0 run going into the seventh inning, Le Center once again put together another scoring rally, tacking on five more runs. St. Louis Park was able to hit a single in the bottom of the inning, but that was all they could muster, as the Braves closed out the 14-0 win.
"Mike pitched a great game. He went out there and threw strikes the whole game," said Schaffler. "We've been successful all year when our pitchers throw strikes."
Le Center finished the game with 12 hits compared to three for the Cardinals and only committed a single error compared to three for St. Louis Park.
Le Center returns to action Sunday Aug. 21, at 4:00 p.m. in the class B championship game which will take place in St. James at Veterans' Field.