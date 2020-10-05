Coaches
Head coach: Haley Fogarty, 1st year
Assistant coaches: Kaitlyn Braun, 1st year
Key Players
8 returning seniors:
Jordyn Brownlee: Outside hitter, 2019 kill leader and dig leader with 184 kills and 245 digs
Sam Lang: Outside hitter, finished the 2019 season with 168 kills and 195 digs
Alexis Neubauer: Middle blocker, outside hitter
Gracie Wegner: Middle blocker, outside hitter
Nikaija Young: Outside hitter
Alexis O'Connell: Defensive specialist
Emily Chmelik: Outside hitter, defensive specialist
Morgan Kes: Outside hitter, most aces in 2019 season
Kaitlyn Lang: Junior, defensive specialist, finished the season with 235 digs
Lauren Houn: Junior, setter
Maddie Dooley: Junior, defensive specialist
Charlotte Houn: Junior, defensive specialist
Andra Sherman: Junior, outside hitter
Kaia Krocak: Sophomore, middle blocker, outside hitter
Keep Your Eye On
Kaia Krocak, sophomore outside hitter and middle blocker. "Kaia has shown great improvement and has been working hard to contribute in a big way this season!" Fogarty said
Moved On
Holly Schendel - Playing volleyball at North Central University
Ellie Singleton
2019 Recap
The Titans finished the 2019 season with a record of 14-27, 8-8 in the MRC Conference, and finished 5th in the conference.
2020 Season Outlook
"It is a very unique season," Fogarty said. "I have been so impressed with our athletes' ability to overcome the challenges that this season has already presented. We have 8 seniors and their leadership has been unwavering so far. Our girls have adapted to the constantly changing COVID-19 procedures. We will be taking things one game at a time, focusing on overcoming adversity, and remaining grateful and positive about the opportunity to be together as a team and play this season."
By The Numbers
14 — Total players
8 — Seniors
5 — Juniors
1 — Sophomore