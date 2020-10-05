Coaches

Head coach: Haley Fogarty, 1st year

Assistant coaches: Kaitlyn Braun, 1st year

Key Players

8 returning seniors:

Jordyn Brownlee: Outside hitter, 2019 kill leader and dig leader with 184 kills and 245 digs

Sam Lang: Outside hitter, finished the 2019 season with 168 kills and 195 digs

Alexis Neubauer: Middle blocker, outside hitter

Gracie Wegner: Middle blocker, outside hitter

Nikaija Young: Outside hitter

Alexis O'Connell: Defensive specialist

Emily Chmelik: Outside hitter, defensive specialist

Morgan Kes: Outside hitter, most aces in 2019 season

Kaitlyn Lang: Junior, defensive specialist, finished the season with 235 digs

Lauren Houn: Junior, setter

Maddie Dooley: Junior, defensive specialist

Charlotte Houn: Junior, defensive specialist

Andra Sherman: Junior, outside hitter

Kaia Krocak: Sophomore, middle blocker, outside hitter

Keep Your Eye On

Kaia Krocak, sophomore outside hitter and middle blocker. "Kaia has shown great improvement and has been working hard to contribute in a big way this season!" Fogarty said

Moved On

Holly Schendel - Playing volleyball at North Central University

Ellie Singleton

2019 Recap

The Titans finished the 2019 season with a record of 14-27, 8-8 in the MRC Conference, and finished 5th in the conference.

2020 Season Outlook

"It is a very unique season," Fogarty said. "I have been so impressed with our athletes' ability to overcome the challenges that this season has already presented. We have 8 seniors and their leadership has been unwavering so far. Our girls have adapted to the constantly changing COVID-19 procedures. We will be taking things one game at a time, focusing on overcoming adversity, and remaining grateful and positive about the opportunity to be together as a team and play this season."

By The Numbers

14 — Total players

8 — Seniors

5 — Juniors

1 — Sophomore

Tags

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments