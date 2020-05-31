Fourteen Le Sueur-Henderson Giants and 18 Tri-City United Titans have been names to the 2019-20 Minnesota River Conference Academic All-Conference Team
Criteria is:
- Senior student in good standing involved in an MRC sponsored activity with some additions
- Earned minimum of four varsity letters in grades 9-12
- Cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher
- No MSHSL violations during their high school career
- Must participate in at least one MRC activity in their senior year
Le Sueur-Henderson
John Becker is the son of John and Sara Becker and earned letters in football and golf. He carries a 3.9 GPA.
Mitchel Casperson is the son of Troy and Brooke Casperson and earned letters in baseball while carrying a 3.6 GPA.
Gretchen Dwyer is the daughter of Gene and Leslie Dwyer. She earned letters in tennis and One Act Play. Gretchen carries a 3.7 GPA.
Trace Edmondson is the son of Blake and Cheryl Edmondson. He earned letters in cross country, track & field and basketball. Trace carries a 3.5 GPA.
Lauren Gregersen is the daughter of Joel and Christine Gregersen. She earned letters in volleyball, basketball and softball while carrying a 3.6 GPA.
Seth Hardel is the son of Mark and Amy Hardel. He earned letters in cross country and as the boys’ basketball manager. Seth carries a 3.9 GPA.
Tanner Hartmann is the son of Shannon and Tony Hartmann. He earned letters in cross country, hockey and track & field. Tanner carries a 3.5 GPA.
Noah Koller is the son of Andrea and Chris Koller. He earned letters in cross country and basketball. Noah carries a 3.5 GPA.
Callie Jo Miller is the daughter of Mary Ellen and Charlie Miller. She earned letters in volleyball and softball. She carries a 3.6 GPA.
Erin Schultz is the daughter of Molly and Billy Schultz. She earned letters in dance and golf. Erin carries a 3.5 GPA.
Keely Olness is the daughter of Sue and Chad Olness. She earned letters in tennis, hockey and softball. She carries a 3.9 GPA.
Matt Skelly is the son of Joan and Mark Skelly. He earned letters in football and track & field. Matt carries a 3.5 GPA.
Ethan Steiger is the son of Michelle and Robert Steiger and earned letters in cross country and basketball. Ethan carries a 3.5 GPA.
Charlie Weick is the son of Jennifer and Shawn Weick and earned letters in hockey and as the football manager. Charlie carries a 3.5 GPA.
Tri-City United
Austin Antony - son of Francine and Brian Antony of Lonsdale. Austin lettered all four years of his high school career in cross country and three times in track, where he was a captain. Austin received 2019 MRC All-Conference Cross Country. Austin’s GPA is 4.01
Brandon Balma - son of Stephanie and Bryan Balma of Lonsdale. Brandon has a GPA of 4.06 and lettered a total of nine times during his high school career; three times in football, twice in track and all four years in wrestling. Brandon received MRC All-Conference award in wrestling in 2017-2018, MSHSL ExCEL winner in 2019 and won the State Title Financial Analyst in BPA competition in 2019-2020.
Emily Borchardt - daughter of Michelle and Brian Borchardt of Lonsdale. Emily has a GPA of 3.56 and lettered all four years of her high school career in dance.
Geena Ehlers - daughter of Tracy and Russ Ehlers of Le Center. Geena has a GPA of 3.5 and lettered six times during her high school career; three times in tennis where she was a captain and three times in track. Geena also won the State Title Financial Analyst Competition in BPA competition in 2019-2020.
Sophie Franek - daughter of Marsha and Dave Franek of Montgomery. Sophie has a GPA of 3.69. Sophie lettered in cross county twice and wrestling twice.
Frank Doyle - son of Anne and Ted Doyle of Montgomery. Frank lettered once in band, twice in cross country and three times in track. Frank has a GPA of 4.04 and was a captain for track.
Madison Gilbertson - daughter of Denise and Curt Gilbertson of Montgomery. Madison has a GPA of 3.96 and lettered five times during her high school career. Madison lettered in band three times, speech once and swimming once.
Josephine Hatlevig - daughter of Nadine and Travis Hatlevig of Montgomery. Josephine has a GPA of 3.53. Josephine lettered in both band and swimming three times where she was a captain during her high school career.
Brooke Holicky - daughter of Krystal Hamele of Montgomery. Brooke has a GPA of 3.59 and lettered five times during her high school career; choir twice, three times in OAP and softball once.
Erica Jackson - daughter of Anna and Troy Jackson of Montgomery. Erica lettered ten times during her high school career; twice in girls’ basketball and captain her senior year, twice in cross country, twice in tennis, captain her senior year and all four years of high school track. Erica was 2019 MRC All-Conference Tennis and girls’ basketball awards. Erica’s GPA is 4.01.
Heather Johnson - daughter of Elizabeth Johnson of Faribault. Heather has a GPA of 4.05 and lettered nine times during her high school career; OAP twice, speech all four years of high school and three times in swimming.
Ariana Krautkremer - daughter of Denise and Matthew Krautkremer of Montgomery. Ariana lettered three times in cross country and twice in track during her high school career. Ariana has a GPA of 4.08.
Ashely Meyer - daughter of Denise and Brian Meyer of Le Center. Ashley lettered once in choir and three times in dance. Ashely has a GPA of 3.67
Carolyn Mikel - daughter of Cathy and Brian Mikel of Lonsdale. Carolyn lettered a total of fourteen times during her high school career; three times in band, three in choir, all four years in OAP and all four years in speech. She has been speech captain for two years. Carolyn received the 2017-2018 MRC Honorable Mention All Conference in speech and 2017- 2018 MRC All Conference in OAP. Carolyn’s GPA is 4.04.
Ellie Singleton - daughter of Darcy and Jeff Singleton of Lonsdale. Ellie lettered all four years of her high school career in softball and three times volleyball where she was a captain. Ellie was the MN State Title Financial Analyst Competition in BPA in 2019-2020. Ellie has a GPA of 3.81.
Sydney Walters - daughter of Wendy and Troy Walters of Lonsdale. Sydney has lettered twice in cross country and three times in track during her high school career. Sydney has a GPA of 3.6
Audrey Wasiloski - daughter of Kimberly and Brooks Wasiloski of Le Center. Audrey has a GPA of 3.64 and lettered three times in band, once in choir and once in OAP during her high school career.
Keilee Westlie - daughter of Brandon Westlie. Keilee lettered twice in concert choir and three times in softball. Keilee has a GPA of 3.79