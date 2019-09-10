Rush River won the 2019 regular season LeSueur/Center Hwy 112 Men's Slowpitch league with a record of 19-5.
Rush River also won the end-of-the year playoffs. Rush River advanced to the finals and lost to Cambria 7-18 before coming back to win the double elimination game 22-10.
Final league standings - Rush River 19-5, Little Dandy 17-7, KC's 17-7, Ti-Zack 13-11, Cambria 11-13, Firemen 6-18, Pheasants Forever 1-23.
Those interested in a team next year are encouraged to contact Darian Hunt at 507-357-2221.