Coaches
Head Coach: Carey Langer, 19th year as a soccer head coach at the regional, national and varsity level
Assistant coaches: Erik Wipf, 2nd year
Dave Dominguez, 1st year
Key Players
"Boys - Loaded with young talent," said Langer. "Expect some exciting things from returning junior captain Kris Ruiz. He has outstanding ball control, explosive moves, and has a shot that any goalkeeper doesn’t want to see! He will be on every opponent’s radar.
"Sophomore Frankie Sanchez is the best hidden secret in Southern Minnesota. A stoic yet prideful player with outstanding ball control, tactical understanding beyond his experience, and the most natural strike on the ball I have seen. He is special because he can shut down an opponent and be down the field to launch a shot on goal that is well-placed with a screamy face on it."
"Senior Dominick Miland will be fun to watch. A TCU standout in basketball, this first year starting goal keeper has outstanding height, size, athletic ability and a natural feel for how to position himself. His shear size and dominant presence in the goal will be a great asset to this year’s team."
"Senior Alex Balcazar is the wildcard of the TCU Titans this year. Outstanding vision of the field, stamina, and the ability to be a force as a defender and as an offensive threat. Every team wants a player like this because they fill so many intangibles on the field."
"The entire flat-four defensive lineup. With returning starters Junior Ashton Matejcek, Sophomore Marcos Mendez, and freshmen newcomers Luke and Conner Skluzacek, the Titans will be stout in the defensive third this season.
Keep Your Eye On
Kris Ruiz
Frankie Sanchez
Dominick Miland
Alex Balcazar
Moved on
Hugo and Jesus Ruiz, Isaac Gonzalez, Fernando Mora, Jesus “chi-chi” Hernandez, Carlos Estevez, Jose Herrera, and Pedro Ruiz.
"They helped TCU build a soccer program," said Langer. "They own that memory forever and will be greatly missed this year."
2019 Recap
"TCU’s conference only has three schools that offer soccer and neither of them are part of Section 2A with TCU," said Langer. "Last year’s record is hard to record as we had a schedule that was a varsity and junior varsity hybrid designed to get TCU’s soccer program off the ground."
2020 Season Outlook
"The 2020 TCU Varsity team is a very young team that follows a senior heavy 2019 TCU team," said Langer. "We will miss those that have moved on, but we identify that we have the chance to further build a team and a program at TCU that future opponents know will bring their “A” game and play at a high level."
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
Coach Langer is "sold on building a complete program at TCU. That means you commit yourself to player development and understand that the complete soccer player has their mind and body in balance. The expectations that exist on the competitive soccer pitch also exist in the classroom. We strive to be the best at what we do, we work to find balance between our sport and our studies, and that we always remember we represent Tri-City United Schools and community in a respectful and responsible manner."