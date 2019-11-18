Le Sueur-Henderson senior Mitch Casperson is about to experience a whole new level of play.
The Giants pitcher signed with Augustana University, located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Thursday, Nov. 14, as the school prepares for its transition from Division II to Division I.
“I’m feeling great,” said Casperson. “I’m so excited that I’m getting closer to the next step.”
Casperson’s decision to take up Augustana on their offer came after the university’s coach Tim Huber looked to recruit Casperson two years earlier.
“Tim Huber identified Mitch when he was in 10th grade and really pursued him,” said LS-H Coach Rick Bruns. “He developed a relationship with Mitch and, at the end of the day, that relationship Tim found, Mitch really grabbed onto.”
“It just felt like it was the best fit for me,” said Casperson. “And it was nice to feel wanted at a school.”
Throughout his whole high school career, Casperson has stood out as a valuable player for the Giants. Casperson joined the varsity baseball team as a freshman, and since then, has notched all-conference honors three times.
“He leads by example,” said Bruns. “The other athletes on the team really look up to him. He has such a high baseball IQ. It’s not uncommon to see him having a conversation in the dugout, and he’ll be talking with other players and saying, 'If that happens, let’s do this,' and, 'If this happens, we’ll do that.'”
“They’re getting a heck of an athlete and an even better person,” Bruns added.
With a final high school baseball season coming up in the spring and college enrollment next year, Casperson is looking forward to playing against and among stronger, faster, better players.
“It will be exciting to play at a really competitive level," he said, "and they’re the best team in their conference, so I’m excited to see where we can go and hopefully make it to a few playoffs."