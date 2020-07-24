A late-inning comeback just fell short for the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants U19 baseball team Thursday at New Ulm Gold.
Trailing 5-1, LS-H scored three runs in the seventh inning to cut the Gold's lead to 5-4.
Mitch Casperson led the hitting, going 2 for 4 with a home run, triple, one RBI and one runs scored.
Tristan O'Brien went 2 for 3.
Zach Berndt finished 1 for 4 with a double and a run scored.
Tommy Gupton hit 1 for 2 with a walk and a run scored.
Charlie Weick went 1 for 3.
New Ulm, which scored two runs in the first and third innings and one in the fifth, collected 11 hits.
LS-H starting pitcher Nathan Gregerson lasted four innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits, two walks and three strikeouts.
Caleb Luna finished up the last two innings with one earned run on three hits, no walks and two strikeouts.
The Giants (7-9) finish off the regular season with three rematch games in three straight nights: 6 p.m. July 27 versus Rosemount Green at Rosemount High School varsity field, 7 p.m. July 28 versus Burnsville Blaze at Bruce Frank Field in Le Sueur and at 7 p.m. July 29 versus Northfield at Bruce Frank.
LS-H beat Burnsville 7-3 and lost to Northfield 5-4 and Rosemount 3-2.