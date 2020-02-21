The Tri-City United wrestling team has plenty to look forward to after its performance at the Section 2AA tournament on Friday.
Seven Titans have qualified for the semifinals with a chance to go to state on Saturday, while six are still able to participate in the consolation rounds of the section with a chance to place as high as second. Only one of the Titans has been eliminated.
First among the wrestlers qualifying for the semifinals is 106-pound Zach Balma (27-11). Balma took down Cael Olson of Delano in a 5-1 decision.
Coming after Balma was Chris Johnson (26-14) at 113. Johnson also ascended to the semifinals after defeating Body Koneroski of Mankato West in a 5-2 decision.
Cole Franek (26-15) took on St. Peter’s Noah Hunt and snatched the win in the 126 weight class in a 4:59 pin.
Caleb Whipps (28-6) paved his way closer to the championship round after pinning Colin Sullivan of Watertown Mayer Mayer-Lutheran in 1:36 in the 138 weight class.
170-pound Titan Brody Rud (20-9) earned his win after pinning Payton Garza in 3:11.
Riley O’Malley (35-9) came through for the Titans in the 182 weight class by besting Daniel Kuhns of Waseca in a 16-1 technical fall.
Finally, at 195 pounds, Jose Reyes (31-7) was the final TCU wrestler to qualify for semifinals. Reyes accomplished this by pinning Brady Andersen of Hutchinson in 1:13.
With these wins Balma, Johnson, Franek, Whipps, Rud, O’Malley and Reyes all have the chance to qualify for the championship round if they win their opening matches in the semifinals on Saturday. If they advance to the championship round and win, they will go on to compete in the state tournament. If they fall in the championship round, they could compete for true second place against the winner of the consolation finals.
Titans Brant Lemieux (22-20), Carter O’Malley (23-19), Caden O’Malley (28-16), Adam Frederickson (21-15) and Tegan Determan (11-11) will go on to compete in the consolation rounds on Saturday after falling in a single match on Friday.
Brandon Balma (14-16) will also compete in the consolation rounds after falling to Jesse Reiner of Hutchinson 6-0. He saved himself from being eliminated from the tournament by pinning Cael Willaert of Mankato East in just 29 seconds.
In the consolation rounds, wrestlers have the opportunity to advance up to the third-place match. The winner of the match will then compete with the loser of the championship round to determine who places second and third. The loser of the third-place match will place fourth. The losers of the matches preceding the third place-match will compete in a fifth-place match where the winner finishes fifth and the loser finishes sixth.
In the 285 weight class, Robert Bastyr (10-24) had two opponents he had to challenge on Friday. Unfortunately, with two losses, Bastyr was eliminated from the section tournament.