Greta Nesbit was the only Le Sueur-Henderson Giant that had the day she wanted Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Section 2A individual girls tennis tournament at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Nesbit, who was seeded No. 1 in the singles bracket, won both her matches and advanced to the semifinals to take on the No. 4 seed Monday, Oct. 14. Two more wins will advance Nesbit to the Class A state tournament later in the month.
The Giants top player may have benefited from some strategic maneuvering by Section 2A team champions Litchfield. The Dragons have two state-ranked singles players in Avery Stilwell and Elise Bierbaum, both juniors, like Nesbit. But rather than placing their two top players in the singles tournament, where they would've likely been the top two seeds, they formed a doubles duo, taking the top seed in the doubles tournament.
That left Nesbit, who was state-ranked at various times this season, to take the No. 1 seed in the section. And she took full advantage with easy wins in the first two rounds. Nesbit defeated a Glencoe Silver Lake player 6-1, 6-0 in the first round and a Sibley East player 6-2, 6-1 in the second round.
Two players in the singles tournament will advance Monday to state. The overall champion and the true second finisher. Nesbit can make things easy by winning her semifinals and finals matches. But if she loses in the finals, she'll still have a chance in a true second match. And if she loses in the semifinals, she still might have a chance at true second, if her opponent goes on to win in the final.
Elsewhere, two Giants seniors saw an end to strong careers.
Gretchen Dwyer, who played in the other singles spot, lost a close match to an Annandale player 4-6, 1-6.
"Gretchen played extremely tough in the first set," Seaver said. "Giving her opponent a variety of shots to defend against. Gretchen was able to pass her effectively when she sliced shots to her and lob over her. Gretchen is also a senior captain and had an excellent season at No. 2 singles for the Giants, winning the team a lot of points."
Senior Keely Olness, meanwhile, won her first round doubles match with partner Chloe Brandt 6-4, 6-0 over Glencoe Silver Lake. But the Giants lost a tough one 5-7, 4-6 to Annandale in the second round. The duo was seeded No. 2 in the doubles tournament and were disappointed to go out early, but they had an excellent season together nonetheless.
"The second round match put them up against a doubles team from Annandale. It was a very tight match and the momentum swayed continually," Seaver said. "They certainly had their chances but were unable to take control. Both teams played with a lot of cross court strokes and lobs. When we poached they were very effective at winning the point. Chloe demonstrated great speed in tracking down shots and Keely showed her skill at lobs and serving. Chloe competed most of the season at No. 1 doubles and Keely at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. They are both excellent doubles players and have shown some excellent tennis in their matches. Keely is a senior captain and was a great team leader on and off the court."
The other doubles pairing for the Giants, Emma Seaver and Darbi Dunning, lost their first round match to a No. 4 seed Annandale team 4-6, 1-6.
"Emma and Darbi hung with them in the first set, giving them a real run," Seaver said. "They were moving well and anticipating at the net. Emma was aggressive at the net, where she moves with ease and Darbi covered the baseline well."
Seaver noted that both players were important contributors for the Giants during the 2019 season.
Emma played at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles throughout the season and is a strong force at doubles. Darbi played at both singles and doubles this season, giving the team versatility and depth by being able to play in both of those positions with success and confidence."
Nesbit starts her semifinals match 9 a.m. Monday at Gustavus.