The Tri-City United Titans boys cross country team had two top-10 finishers Tuesday in placing fourth out of 15 complete teams in the Norwood Young America Lions Invite at Baylor Park. Le Sueur-Henderson wasn't able to keep up, coming in at No. 12.
Led by first-place finisher Mitchell Johnstone, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys placed first with 72 points. Johnstone, a senior, ran 16:22.1 over 5,000 meters.
Belle Plaine junior Drew Hastings took runner-up in 16:27.2.
TCU senior Austin Antony placed fourth out of 107 finishers over 5,000 meters in 17:06.2, and senior Hunter Rutt finished seventh in 17:20.3.
Also for the Titans, Hugo Ruiz took 23rd in 18:22.0, Dante Jubarian 39th in 19:09.7, Chase Goetke 51st in 19:46.1, Conner Antony 54th in 19:54.1 and Thomas Bulger 77th in 20:44.6.
The boys team standings: 1. Loyola/Cleveland 72, 2. Holy Family Catholic 103, 3. Mound Westonka 118, 4. Tri-City United 124, 5. Southwest Christian 167, 6. Belle Plaine 192, 7. Rockford 201, 8. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 9. Norwood Young America 206, 10. Sibley East 208 11. Montevideo 216, 12. Le Sueur/Henderson 307, 13. Sleepy Eye-St. Mary's 312, 14. Lester Prairie/WHT/Mayer 313 and 15. Watertown-Mayer 313.
Trace Edmondson paced Le Sueur-Henderson in 30th place 18:51.9, followed by Xerxes Machtemes in 57th 20:07.5, Noah Kolar 68th 20:34.5, Sam Menne in 74th 20:40.5, Ethan Steiger in 78th 20:56.1, Seth Hardel in 87th 21:53.4 and Tanner Hartmann in 87th 24:09.3.
Girls
LS-H girls, meanwhile, placed fourth out of 14 complete teams with 114 points.
Belle Plaine placed first with 52 points, followed by 2. Lester Prairie/WHT/Mayer 93, 3. GSL 99, 4. LS-H 114, 5. Rockford 128, 6. Mound Westonka 140, 7. St. Peter 218, 8. Watertown Mayer 232, 9. Holy Family Catholic 234, 10. Sibley East 254, 11. TCU 263, 12. LCWM/Nicollet 300, 13. Southwest Christian 309, 14. Sleepy Eye-St. Mary's 315.
Lauren Sunnarborg of Mound Westonka placed first out of 104 girls' finishers in 19:44.50. McKenna Herrmann of Belle Plaine finished second in 19:55.54.
Hailey Juarez led the Giant girls in 11th-place 21:31., followed by Arlett Rios in 16th 21:54.0, Cooper Vandeneinde in 22nd 22:27.9, Jocelyn Machtemes in 22nd 23:04.0, Sofie Wilson in 34th 23:07.8, Abby Strom in 47th 23:44.0 and Alivia Adams in 48th 23:47.8.
Trinity Turek led the Titan girls in 40th-place 23:21.3, followed by Ariana Krautkramer in 42nd 23:28.8, Maddy Ruger in 49th 23:49.7, Makayla Erickson in 64th 25:46.4, Kathleen Pichotta in 68th 25:58.0, Gabby Dahlke in 77th 26:56.2 and Emily Weldon 80th in 27:39.1.
The Titans hit the road again at 4 p.m. Friday in the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland Invite at Mankato Loyola Catholic School-Good Counsel Campus with Gibbon-Faifax-Winthrop, Martin County West, Norwood Young America and St. Peter.
The Giants journey to Waconia at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.