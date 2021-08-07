A dominant defensive performance coupled with an offense that was firing on all cylinders propelled the Jordan Brewers to a Region 6C Tournament win over the Le Sueur Braves. The Braves were kept off the scoreboard by the Brewers as Jordan earned the 14-0 victory to continue through the winners bracket.
The loss for Le Sueur coupled with Blue Earth's win over the Cleveland Spiders means that the Braves will travel to Blue Earth Sunday, August 8, with first pitch time yet to be determined.
The game began with Le Sueur going down in order in the top of the first before Jordan put together one it's high scoring innings.
After a lineout from the leadoff spot, the Brewers hit a single before putting another runner on base due to a hit by pitch. Jordan followed that up with a pair of RBI singles before hitting a two RBI single to take a 4-0 lead.
The Braves picked up their first hit of the game in the top of the second when Ryan McPartland powered a single into shallow centerfield. Le Sueur couldn't capitalize on the baserunner however and ended up stranding McPartland on base.
Jordan put together another scoring opportunity in the bottom of the second inning when they managed to load the bases with two outs, but starting pitcher Brandon Culbert and the defense forced the hitter into a groundout to end the threat.
After a scoreless top of the third inning from Le Sueur, the Brewers once again put together another rally.
Jordan loaded the bases before bringing home runs on a walk and a hit by pitch forcing a pitching change from the Braves as they sent Jordan Carlson to the mound. The Brewers added one more run, their third of the inning, after a wild pitch allowed the runner at third to score.
A 1-2-3 inning from Braves put Jordan at the plate once again where they loaded the base before hitting a three RBI double to extend their lead to 10-0.
After a scoreless fifth inning, the Braves were still looking for their first run of the night when Mitch Casperson crushed a ball that was curving towards the left corner of the field before the Brewer's left fielder made a spectacular diving catch for the out.
Another defensive play from Jordan highlighted the inning as their first baseman tracked down a foul popup and leaning against the fence was able to complete the catch for the out.
The Brewers followed up the defensive showcase with a four-run sixth inning to take a 14-0 lead.
In the top of the seventh, needing at least five runs to keep the game alive, the Braves earned their second hit of the night with a single from Tommy Gupton. Unfortunately that was the only hit Le Sueur would add in the inning and after the third out, the run rule gave Jordan the 14-0 victory.
The two hits recorded by the Braves were eclipsed by a 12-hit night for the Brewers.
The loss for Le Sueur is their first of postseason play meaning they are still alive but need to win out to claim the Region 6C tournament title.